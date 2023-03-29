What’s New on Netflix + Top 10 Movies and Series: March 29th, 2023

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix so far this week and already, we’ve got 11 new titles to cover, including three new movies, seven new series, and a new mobile game to play. Here’s everything new and trending on Netflix for March 29th, 2023.

This week will be busy for new releases on Netflix, with nearly 70 planned to hit the service in the US alone. The big batch of movies will be touching down on the first of the month, which lands on a Saturday.

On the removal front, we suggest you watch any of the nearly 100 movies leaving Netflix on April 1st. Plus, don’t forget all of The Hunger Games movies are leaving Netflix by the end of the week.

Best New Releases on Netflix for March 29th, 2023

Wellmania (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Remy Hii, Lachlan Buchanan, Celeste Barber

Writer: Brigid Delaney, Benjamin Law

Runtime: 27 mins

Coming out of Australia today is the new comedy series Wellmania based on the book by Brigid Delaney.

Celeste Barber helms the series and plays Liv, a busy woman forced to rethink her ‘live fast, die young’ attitude.

In their review of the series, Martin Cid Magazine called it a “smart” and “funny” series, adding:

“It’s funny, intelligent, hits the mark, and very well conceived thanks to the script. It struggles between laughter and intelligent irony, with the latter almost always coming out on top.”

Emergency: NYC (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Medical

Runtime: 40 mins

Serving a spiritual successor to the excellent 2020 series Lenox Hill, this new docu-series from the same creators takes you into New York City’s heart and sees some of the fantastic frontline workers working in some of the most intense conditions around the world.

Terra Nil (Android & iOS)

The only game to release on Netflix throughout March 2023 is Terra Nil, a new puzzle game from Free Lives and 24bit. It hits mobile via Netflix Games but also has been released on multiple other platforms, including Steam.

Here’s the official rundown of what you’ll be getting up to:

“Revitalize a barren wasteland. Plant sprawling forests, purify soil and clean polluted oceans to turn a ravaged environment into an ecological paradise. Transform a lifeless landscape into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Turn dead soil into fertile grassland and create the ideal habitat for animals to call home. Then recycle your buildings and leave no trace that you were there.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 29th, 2023

3 New Movies Added Today

Bert Kreischer: The Machine (2016) – TV-MA – English – From his run-in with a grizzly bear to partying with the Russian mafia, the shirtless comic returns with laugh-out-loud tales in this stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – From his run-in with a grizzly bear to partying with the Russian mafia, the shirtless comic returns with laugh-out-loud tales in this stand-up special. Mae Martin: SAP (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – From a mythical moose encounter to the gender spectrum in “Beauty and the Beast,” Mae Martin reflects on a world off its axis in this comedy special.

– TV-MA – English – From a mythical moose encounter to the gender spectrum in “Beauty and the Beast,” Mae Martin reflects on a world off its axis in this comedy special. Vaathi (Malayalam) (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam – When a private school teacher is assigned to a neglected public school, he must overcome personal and political strife in his fight for education.

7 New TV Series Added Today

African Folktales Reimagined (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – Six beloved African folktales are boldly reimagined in this multilingual anthology series exploring themes of grief, love and mysticism.

– TV-MA – English – Six beloved African folktales are boldly reimagined in this multilingual anthology series exploring themes of grief, love and mysticism. Emergency: NYC (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This gripping docuseries follows New York City’s frontline medical professionals as they balance the intensity of their work with their personal lives.

– TV-MA – English – This gripping docuseries follows New York City’s frontline medical professionals as they balance the intensity of their work with their personal lives. InuYasha (Seasons 4-5) – TV-14 – Japanese – Suddenly finding herself in feudal Japan, schoolgirl Kagome teams up with half-demon Inuyasha to retrieve the scattered shards of a sacred jewel.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Suddenly finding herself in feudal Japan, schoolgirl Kagome teams up with half-demon Inuyasha to retrieve the scattered shards of a sacred jewel. My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – The Mane 5 are back! Sunny teams up with her pony pals for more adventures as they live, learn and laugh together in Maretime Bay.

– TV-Y – English – The Mane 5 are back! Sunny teams up with her pony pals for more adventures as they live, learn and laugh together in Maretime Bay. Pui Pui Molcar (Season 2) – TV-Y7 – Japanese – They’re guinea pigs! And they’re cars! The fuzzy and adorable molcars have lots of fun adventures in this delightful stop-motion animation.

– TV-Y7 – Japanese – They’re guinea pigs! And they’re cars! The fuzzy and adorable molcars have lots of fun adventures in this delightful stop-motion animation. Unseen (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A house cleaner desperately searches for her husband as a dreaded criminal syndicate dredges up past tragedies and ultimately drives her to violence.

– TV-MA – English – A house cleaner desperately searches for her husband as a dreaded criminal syndicate dredges up past tragedies and ultimately drives her to violence. Wellmania (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – When a health crisis forces a successful food writer to rethink her hard-partying ways, she jumps into a journey to get well — even if it kills her.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for March 29th, 2023

Now let’s check in with the Netflix top 10s for today:

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Night Agent I See You 2 Love Is Blind Dragged Across Concrete 3 Who Were We Running From? Minions: The Rise of Gru 4 Waco: American Apocalypse Murder Mystery 5 Shadow and Bone Luther: The Fallen Sun 6 You Sing 2 7 Outer Banks The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 8 Wednesday The Hunger Games 9 I Am Georgina The Chronicles of Riddick 10 Pasión de gavilanes Riddick

What are you checking out on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.