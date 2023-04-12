What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: April 12th, 2023

It’s time for a look at what’s new on Netflix. Today we’ve got nearly ten new additions to cover, which have hit the service in the US so far this week. We’ll also dive into what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Lots still to come to Netflix throughout the weekend, including some excellent movie drops over the weekend and the big new movie and series from Netflix in the form of Seven Kings Must Die and Florida Man respectively.

Today is the very last day to watch the single-season series of The Baker and The Beauty. Additionally, you have until the weekend to get any last minute watches of Jem and the Holograms, Hail, Ceaser! and Peurto Ricans in Paris in before they depart.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix So Far This Week

Lights Out (2016)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Horror

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Alexander John DiPersia, Billy Burke, Maria Bello,

Writer: Eric Heisserer

Runtime: 81 Minutes

After producing the short film 2013, the future Shazam! director David F. Sandberg would get a chance to adapt his horror into a feature-length film.

When Rebecca left home, she thought she left her childhood fears behind. Growing up, she was never really sure of what was and wasn’t real when the lights went out…and now her little brother, Martin, is experiencing the same unexplained and terrifying events that had once tested her sanity and threatened her safety. A frightening entity with a mysterious attachment to their mother, Sophie, has reemerged.

Operation: Nation (2023) N

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Polish

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Maciej Musiałowski, Borys Szyc, Magdalena Maścianica, Antoni Królikowski, Karol Kadłubiec

Writer: Jakub Ruzyllo, Lukasz Sychowicz

Runtime: 97 Minutes

A Polish Romeo and Juliet story that trades in the Montagues and Capulets for left-wing activists and right-wing nationalists.

If not for an injury, Staszek would be a Premier League star today. If not for her broken heart, Pola would continue to live in Warsaw. If not for a blind chance, they might never have met – thus things that made the news nationwide would never have happened. But what is done cannot be undone – and that’s how a roller coaster ride begins. He turns out to be a local troublemaker and a member of Roman’s nationalist gang, while she’s an activist representing all that Staszek and his radical buddies are out to fight against. Does their love stand a chance? Does it make sense? It’s hard to say and even harder to predict. In any case, Cupid’s arrow triggers off a chain of funny events involving the media, politicians, foreign visitors, a perky priest, and a number of people from very different walks of life.

All American: Homecoming (Season 2)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Sport

Cast: GeffriMaya, Peyton ‘Alex’ Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell

Writer: Nkechi Okoro Carroll

Runtime: 42 Minutes

If subscribers are looking for something to binge over the next several days then don’t sleep on All American: Homecoming.

Follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 12th, 2023

Note: these releases were added between April 9th and 12th, 2023. For a further breakdown of what’s new on Netflix, check out our new on Netflix hub.

5 New Movies Added

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Actor and comedian Celeste Barber takes the stage in Sydney to get personal in public about marriage, mental health, celebrity-branded sex toys and more.

– TV-MA – English – Actor and comedian Celeste Barber takes the stage in Sydney to get personal in public about marriage, mental health, celebrity-branded sex toys and more. Fate of Alakada (2020) – TV-14 – English – Faking her way through any situation, a social media influencer poses as an event planner and is tasked with throwing an extravagant, star-studded bash.

– TV-14 – English – Faking her way through any situation, a social media influencer poses as an event planner and is tasked with throwing an extravagant, star-studded bash. Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – She loves Jell-O salad, her three kids and her beefy grandbaby. Leanne Morgan shares stories about her life as a wife, mother and wearer of big panties.

– TV-14 – English – She loves Jell-O salad, her three kids and her beefy grandbaby. Leanne Morgan shares stories about her life as a wife, mother and wearer of big panties. Lights Out (2016) – PG-13 – English – When a terrifying force arises from her family’s past, a woman must protect her young stepbrother from a spirit that kills its victims in the dark.

– PG-13 – English – When a terrifying force arises from her family’s past, a woman must protect her young stepbrother from a spirit that kills its victims in the dark. Operation: Nation (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – A member of a nationalist group in Warsaw begins a forbidden romance with a passionate, left-wing activist, leading to a series of surprising events.

4 New TV Series Added

All American: Homecoming (Season 2) – TV-14 – English – A young tennis hopeful and an elite baseball player chase their dreams while dealing with the never-ending hurdles of college life.

– TV-14 – English – A young tennis hopeful and an elite baseball player chase their dreams while dealing with the never-ending hurdles of college life. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Archive footage, chilling reenactments and exclusive interviews shed new light on a tragedy — and two brothers — that suspended a city in terror.

– TV-MA – English – Archive footage, chilling reenactments and exclusive interviews shed new light on a tragedy — and two brothers — that suspended a city in terror. CoComelon (Season 8) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with JJ in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!

– TV-Y – English – Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with JJ in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family! Smother-in-Law (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Living with her family since the pandemic struck, the meddling Isadir does her best to disrupt the lives of her bumbling son and rival daughter-in-law.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix US for April 12th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Beef The Last Stand 2 The Night Agent Chupa 3 Love Is Blind Matilda 4 Hoarders Hunger 5 All American: Homecoming Inside Man 6 Transatlantic The Lorax 7 Hatfields & McCoys Shrek Forever After 8 Designated Survivor Murder Mystery 2 9 Shadow and Bone The Benchwarmers 10 Unstable Shark Tale

What are you watching on Netflix right now? Let us know in the comments down below.