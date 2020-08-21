What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies/Series: August 21st, 2020

Happy Friday and a surprising bumper day for new releases (plus the fact we missed yesterdays) which we’ll be taking you through below and picking out a few highlights also. We’ll also see what’s trending in the US for August 21st with the top 10 movies and TV series.

A few titles to look out for on Netflix this coming weekend includes 1BR, an excellent horror movie from last year, and a brand new reality series called Beware: Parental Guidance hitting Netflix tomorrow.

Before we get into the 17 new titles added to Netflix recently, let’s cover some of the highlights (with more highlight posts coming over the weekend).

The Founder (2016)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardellini

Writer: Robert Siegel

Runtime: 115 min

McDonald’s is a business behemoth and it all started when the McDonald brothers came up with a revolutionary system of cooking delicious food and fast. This is the story of how that small burger restaurant became one of the biggest fast-food chains in the world.

Exceptional performances all round make this is an easy recommendation for best new movie of the week (despite the fact it was streaming up until last year on Netflix US).

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt

The time has come to dance with the devil once again with the first part of season 5 of Lucifer now available to stream on Netflix globally.

It’s easily grown into one of Netflix’s hottest properties and it’s no secret why. Engaging storylines and excellent actors and actresses make this a must-watch.

Now let’s get into the full list:

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 21st, 2020

Please note: some additions listed were added on August 20th but we weren’t able to produce a daily roundup.

10 New Movies Added Today

Class of 83 (2020) Netflix Original

Dark Forces (2020) Netflix Original

Good Kisser (2019)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) Netflix Original

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)

Scarecrow (2019)

The Crimes That Bind (Crímenes de familia) (2020) Netflix Original

The Founder (2016)

The Sleepover (2020)

7 New TV Series Added Today

Alien TV (Season 1) Netflix Original

Biohackers (Season 1) Netflix Original

Goedam (Season 1)

Great Pretender (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hoops (Season 1) Netflix Original

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix for August 21st

This week two titles have dominated their respective lists and going into Friday, nothing has changed. Project Power remains the top movie on Netflix US with The Legend of Korra holding the top spot for the TV series.

Top 10 Movies

Project Power Mr. Peabody & Sherman Drunk Parents The Lost Husband Seventh Son Scary Movie 5 Fearless Despicable Me Dennis the Menace The Grinch

Top 10 TV Series