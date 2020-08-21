What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies/Series: August 21st, 2020

Happy Friday and a surprising bumper day for new releases (plus the fact we missed yesterdays) which we’ll be taking you through below and picking out a few highlights also. We’ll also see what’s trending in the US for August 21st with the top 10 movies and TV series.
A few titles to look out for on Netflix this coming weekend includes 1BR, an excellent horror movie from last year, and a brand new reality series called Beware: Parental Guidance hitting Netflix tomorrow.
Before we get into the 17 new titles added to Netflix recently, let’s cover some of the highlights (with more highlight posts coming over the weekend).
The Founder (2016)
Genre: Biography, Drama
Director: John Lee Hancock
Cast: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardellini
Writer: Robert Siegel
Runtime: 115 min
McDonald’s is a business behemoth and it all started when the McDonald brothers came up with a revolutionary system of cooking delicious food and fast. This is the story of how that small burger restaurant became one of the biggest fast-food chains in the world.
Exceptional performances all round make this is an easy recommendation for best new movie of the week (despite the fact it was streaming up until last year on Netflix US).
Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1)
Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy
Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt
The time has come to dance with the devil once again with the first part of season 5 of Lucifer now available to stream on Netflix globally.
It’s easily grown into one of Netflix’s hottest properties and it’s no secret why. Engaging storylines and excellent actors and actresses make this a must-watch.
Now let’s get into the full list:
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 21st, 2020
Please note: some additions listed were added on August 20th but we weren’t able to produce a daily roundup.
10 New Movies Added Today
- Class of 83 (2020) Netflix Original
- Dark Forces (2020) Netflix Original
- Good Kisser (2019)
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) Netflix Original
- Kill the Irishman (2011)
- Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)
- Scarecrow (2019)
- The Crimes That Bind (Crímenes de familia) (2020) Netflix Original
- The Founder (2016)
- The Sleepover (2020)
7 New TV Series Added Today
- Alien TV (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Biohackers (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Goedam (Season 1)
- Great Pretender (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Hoops (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1) Netflix Original
- Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3) Netflix Original
Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix for August 21st
This week two titles have dominated their respective lists and going into Friday, nothing has changed. Project Power remains the top movie on Netflix US with The Legend of Korra holding the top spot for the TV series.
You can see more of what’s trending on Netflix around the world right here on What’s on Netflix.
Top 10 Movies
- Project Power
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Drunk Parents
- The Lost Husband
- Seventh Son
- Scary Movie 5
- Fearless
- Despicable Me
- Dennis the Menace
- The Grinch
Top 10 TV Series
- The Legend of Korra
- The Umbrella Academy
- Teenage Bounty Hunters
- High Score
- The Game
- Shameless
- Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star
- The Office
- The Seven Deadly Sins
- (Un)Well