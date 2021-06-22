What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Shows: June 22nd, 2021

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States for June 22nd, 2021 where it’s been a very quiet start to the week and frankly, is going to continue being rather quiet right through to next week. Nevertheless, here’s a rundown of what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for June 22nd, 2021.

Netflix UK has seen a busy start to the week with season 14 of Heartland being added (the US is expected to get much later), Kill Bill Vol. 1, Gone Baby Gone, and There Will Be Blood.

Netflix Canada so far this week has seen the release of Melissa McCarthy’s The Kitchen, Blinded by the Light, and Charlize Theron’s Long Shot.

Switching back to the US, on the removals front, we saw the removal of Cooking on High and Heavy Rescue: 401 today.

Best New Releases on Netflix

The Mole (Seasons 1-2)

Genre: Adventure, Game-Show, Mystery, Reality-TV

Cast: Anderson Cooper, Heather Campbell Willison, Dorothy Hui, Bill McDaniel

Writer: Bart De Pauw, Michiel Devlieger, Tom Lenaerts, Michel Vanhove

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 1 win & 1 nomination.

If classic game shows are your thing, then Netflix has just picked up the first two seasons of The Mole which was hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

The often convoluted gameshow sees a team pitching in together to win a big pot of money but one member of the team is actively trying to sabotage.

There are also reports of a new version of The Mole coming back via RealityBlurred so get invested!

This Is Pop (Season 1)

Genre: Music, Documentary

Cast: Eric Albronda, Benny Andersson, Miki Berenyi, Michael Bivins

Runtime: 60 min

This Canadian documentary series takes a look at some of your favorite songs and genres.

Eight episodes dropped with each being 44 minutes long with topics covered includes auto-tune, music festivals and Britpop.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 22nd, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

Broken (2019)

O Vendedor de Sonhos (2016)

Osuofia in London (2003)

Osuofia in London II (2004)

2 New TV Series Added Today

The Mole (Seasons 1-2) Note: was added on Monday

This Is Pop (Season 1) Netflix Original

Note: Netflix also re-added #Selfie, #Selfie 69 and Love Is A Story which only departed earlier this month so we’re not including in the new list.

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for June 22nd, 2021

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Fatherhood Wish Dragon Security Home Rurouni Kenshin: The Final Trouble The Secret Life of Pets 2 The Mitchells vs. The Machines The Silver Skates Awake

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix US