What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 TV Series & Movies: November 23rd, 2020

A new week and Netflix kickstarts the week in the US with three brand new titles. It’s a mixed bag but here’s a breakdown of what’s new and what’s currently trending in the top 10 TV series and movies lists.

There’s still a lot to look forward to this week including Ron Howard’s new Netflix film, Netflix’s big Christmas movie of 2020 and a few other treats too.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix today:

Hard Kill (2020)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Matt Eskandari

Cast: Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, Lala Kent, Natalie Eva Marie

Writer: Joe Russo (screenplay by), Chris LaMont (screenplay by), Clayton Haugen (story by), Nikolai From (story by)

Runtime: 98 min

One of the two Russo brothers is behind this action flick that sees its SVOD debut today after releasing in select theaters and VOD earlier in the year.

Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe star in the movie which is about a tech billionaire employing the services of mercenaries to protect him and their job to help save his kidnapped daughter.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Grant Singer

Cast: Shawn Mendes

Runtime: 83 min

It’s been a while since Netflix released a music documentary and today’s one will go down particularly well with millennials or Gen Z who spent their formative years on Vine where a young Shawn Mendes came to be known.

The doc chronicles Shawn’s life.

Strongest Deliveryman (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Kyung-pyo Go, Kang Bong-Sung, Soo-bin Chae, Sun Woo Jae Duk

The final addition of today is a brand new K-drama series about two food delivery drivers who find love while carrying out their day-to-day jobs.

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for November 23rd

# Movies TV Series 1 The Princess Switch: Switched Again The Crown 2 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 The Queen’s Gambit 3 The Grinch The Boss Baby: Back in Business 4 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey The Great British Bake Off 5 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Survivor 6 Alien Xmas Cocomelon 7 If Anything Happens I Love You We Are the Champions 8 The Christmas Chronicles The Office 9 The Princess Switch Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas 10 Holidate American Horror Story

