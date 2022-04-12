What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 12th, 2022

A quiet start to the week when it comes to new Netflix releases in the US. Below, we’ll take a look at everything new on Netflix and what’s currently trending in the top 10s.

Missed any of the additions last week? Netflix US released 30 new movies and shows plus a new game too. Looking ahead, we’ve got a big new British thriller series coming on Friday and a new docuseries narrated by Barack Obama.

For a full rundown of what’s new on Netflix with expanded information, head to our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Hard Cell (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Catherine Tate, Christian Brassington, Jola Olajide, Cheryl Fergison, Niky Wardley, Peter Singh

Writer: Catherine Tate

Runtime: 25 mins

With Netflix’s main British comedy series After Life coming to an end, you may be wondering what’s going to fill the void. Hoping to be the answer to that is the new comedy series from Catherine Tate.

Tate, like Ricky Gervais, made her name on the BBC with The Catherine Tate Show where she played multiple characters. In a similar fashion, Hard Cell has the same concept albeit in a prison.

Here’s the official logline for the new series:

“Events planner-turned-women’s prison governor Laura Willis documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this delightfully dry comedy series.”

The Creature Cases (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Joseph Balderrama, Kerry Shale, Teresa Gallagher

Writer: Gabe Pulliam

Runtime: 28 mins

Here’s what you can expect from the new kids series:

Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom’s many mysteries.

Jump like a Witch (Season 1)

Genre: Reality TV

Cast: Moon Kyung-eun, Hyun Joo-yup, Jung Hyung-don, Song Eun-i, Koh Soo-hee, Byul

Runtime: 92 mins

Adding to Netflix’s numerous weekly episode drops at the moment is Jump Like a Witch, a new Korean reality series where female celebrities gather on the basketball court to learn from seasoned coaches and train for victory as members of a newly formed amateur basketball team.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 12th, 2022

4 New TV Series Added Today

Hard Cell (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Jump like a Witch (Season 1) – TV-PG – Korean

– TV-PG – Korean Married at First Sight (Season 10) – TV-14 – English – In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet.

– TV-14 – English – In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet. The Creature Cases (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for April 12th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On The Call 2 Bridgerton Four Brothers 3 Queen of the South Without a Paddle 4 Better Call Saul Shrek Forever After 5 Elite Catch and Release 6 Inventing Anna Furioza 7 Is It Cake? The Blind Side 8 CoComelon Monster-in-Law 9 Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Molly’s Game 10 Green Eggs and Ham Return to Space

Finally, we should probably touch on the major news today in the form of the Stranger Things season 4 trailer which just dropped.