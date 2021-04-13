What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 13th, 2021

Welcome to our first recap of what’s new on Netflix since last Friday when Thunder Force stormed onto Netflix. There’s been a number of additions since then and we’ll catch you up on the new additions for April 12th and April 13th below. We’ll also touch on the top 10 movies and TV series currently in the United States too.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix for the first two days this week!

The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Romance

Cast: Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Dan Bucatinsky, David Del Rio

Writer: Dean Georgaris

Runtime: 43 min

As we mentioned when Netflix first announced they’d be getting The Baker and the Beauty, getting network shows on Netflix is a rare occurrence nowadays. Although it’s somewhat bitter-sweet (given the show is canceled) the first season of The Baker and the Beauty is still a superb watch.

Here’s what you can expect if you’re unfamiliar with the show:

“A Miami baker and a fashionista try to make romance work despite the heat they face from jealous exes, prying family members and invasive paparazzi.”

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Seasons 1-4)

Genre: Comedy, Family

Cast: Lizzy Greene, Casey Simpson, Aidan Gallagher, Allison Munn

Writer: Michael Feldman, Matt Fleckenstein

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: Won 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 1 win & 20 nominations.

Starring Aidan Gallagher (Number 5 from The Umbrella Academy) this Nickelodeon series should find new life on Netflix as we follow one sister and her three siblings getting up to mischief.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Added for April 12th to 13th

10 New Movies Added for April 12th/13th

Motu Patlu in Hong Kong: Kung Fu Kings 3 (2017)

Motu Patlu in the City of Gold (2018)

Motu Patlu Kung Fu Kings 4 The Challenge of Kung Fu Brothers (2018)

Motu Patlu the Superheroes – Super Villains from Mars (2019)

Motu Patlu: Kung Fu Kings (2014)

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (2021) Netflix Original

Shiva VS Autobots (2018)

Shiva: Journey to Plunotaria (2019)

Shiva: The Secret World Of Vedas City (2017)

Uppena (2021)

4 New TV Series Added for April 12th/13th

Mighty Express (Season 3) Netflix Original

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Seasons 1-4)

The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1)

