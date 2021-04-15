What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 15th, 2021

We’re at the midpoint of the month and that usually means we get a batch of new titles over the course of today and tomorrow. That’s certainly the case with 10 new releases on Netflix for April 15th. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix in the United States.

Today is your last chance to watch a number of titles including a bunch of Indonesian dramas but the one we want to draw your attention to is Jonathan starring Ansel Elgort, Suki Waterhouse and Douglas Hodge.

Still to come this week includes Crimson Peak tomorrow, Arlo The Alligator Boy on Friday and Luis Miguel season 2 on Sunday.

Now let’s get into a few highlights today:

The Fourth Kind (2009)

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Olatunde Osunsanmi

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Will Patton, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Corey Johnson

Runtime: 98 min

We begin with a movie that wasn’t initially announced for release today in the form of The Fourth Kind which while being successful at the box office, didn’t receive overly good reviews when it released over 10 years ago.

The movie is about an unsolved mystery in Alsaka where investigations continue into the disappearance of a huge number of people across four decades.

GANTZ:O (2016)

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Yasushi Kawamura, Kei’ichi Sato

Cast: Daisuke Ono, Mao Ichimichi, Tomohiro Kaku, Saori Hayami

Runtime: 95 min

One of the best things about Netflix is the addition of strange and whacky titles from abroad you wouldn’t see anywhere else. GANTZ:O fits this description to a tee.

The Japanese CGI animated movie is based on the manga series and scored well with critics.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Teams of recently deceased people who’ve been revived and given high-tech weapons must cooperate to defeat an army of monsters in Tokyo and Osaka.”

Time Is Illmatic (2014)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, History, Music

Director: One9

Cast: Nas, Cornel West, Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz

Writer: Erik Parker

Runtime: 74 min

Netflix has been on a roll recently with its music documentaries with Biggie being a recent good example.

Today, Netflix got the 2014 doc on the creation of Nas’s debut album which sees us out and about throughout New York.

Zoot Suit (1981)

Genre: Drama, Musical

Director: Luis Valdez

Cast: Daniel Valdez, Edward James Olmos, Charles Aidman, Tyne Daly

Runtime: 103 min

For lovers of older movies, you’ll want to check out Zoot Suit from Universal Pictures which just landed on Netflix for the first time today.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never watched it before:

“In this drama based on a 1940s trial, the members of a Mexican American gang are sentenced to San Quentin for a murder they may not have committed.”

New Releases on Netflix for April 15th, 2021

8 New Movies Added Today

Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020)

GANTZ:O (2016)

Ride or Die (2021) Netflix Original

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Master (2012)

Time Is Illmatic (2014)

Wave of Cinema: One Day We’ll Talk About Today (2020)

Zoot Suit (1981)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Power Players (Season 3)

Ricky Zoom (Season 1)

