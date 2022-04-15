What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 15th, 2022

Happy Good Friday and welcome to your end-of-week rundown of what’s new on Netflix where Netflix at least in the US released 12 new movies and shows with plenty of highlights too. Here’s everything new on Netflix and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for April 15th, 2022.
There’s still lots to come over the weekend with our weekly doses of K-dramas and the likes of the fifth season of Van Helsing and the horror movie Ouija: Origin of Evil.
A few high-profile removals from Netflix over the weekend too.
- A Little Chaos (2014) – Leaving April 16th
- About Time (2013) – Leaving April 16th
- Time Trap (2017) – Leaving April 16th
- The Chalet (Netflix Original Limited Series) – Leaving April 17th
Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 15th, 2022
Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series)
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Director: S.J. Clarkson
Cast: Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Joshua McGuire
Runtime: 48 mins
Adding to Netflix’s collection of British limited series is the new drama thriller series from Melissa James Gibson and David E. Kelley. The former was involved with House of Cards and The Americans while the latter was involved with The Practice and L.A. Law so very high calibre.
Here’s what you can expect from the new series:
“A sexual consent scandal amongst British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.”
Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)
Genre: Documentary, History
Director: C.J. Wallis
Cast: Theodore Slauson, Bob Barker, Roger Dobkowitz
Runtime: 72 min
One of the unscheduled releases for today is the return of this superb documentary about a Price is Right superfan who managed to work out the TV gameshow formula and therefore has all the answers ahead of when the questions actually come.
The Fairly OddParents (Seasons 1-3)
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Cast: Tara Strong, Susanne Blakeslee, Daran Norris
Writer: Butch Hartman, Bob Boyle
Runtime: 30 min
Adding to the collection of Nickelodeon titles on Netflix this weekend is The Fairly OddParents which sees its first three seasons drop onto Netflix.
As we’ve covered separately, this addition is likely strategic to try and get people to jump over to Paramount+ to watch the later seasons and the brand new live-action series.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 15th, 2022
3 New Movies Added Today
- Choose or Die (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.
- One Piece Film Z (2012) – TV-14 – Japanese – Luffy and his gang save a disillusioned Navy admiral named Z who has one goal — to slaughter every pirate in the world, including the Straw Hats.
- Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017) – TV-PG – English – A “Price Is Right” superfan brings a bit of scandal to the long-running show by figuring out the answers to the questions before they’re asked.
9 New TV Series Added Today
- African Knock Out Show (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – Through intense training and challenges, a group of amateur fighters competes for a championship title while living in the same house for nine weeks.
- Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime.
- Falling Into Your Smile (Season 1) – TV-14 – Chinese – After joining an all-male e-sports team, an amateur gamer tests her skills and leads her team to the world championships. Based on a novel.
- Heirs to the Land (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family.
- LEGO City (Seasons 1-4) – TV-Y7 – English – Car chases, monster truck rallies and high-flying helicopter rides bring the pandemonium in this wacky and wild city.
- LEGO: City Adventures (Seasons 1-3) – TV-Y7 – English – In a boomtown built on fun, friendship and wacky mischief, a quirky crew of cops and firefighters work hard to preserve the peace and awesomeness.
- Mai: A Mother’s Rage (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s tragic death, and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story.
- Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Aspiring baker Strawberry Shortcake arrives in Big Apple City to get her big break — and have flan-tastic adventures with her new berry besties!
- The Fairly OddParents (Seasons 1-3) – TV-Y7 – Arabic – Anything’s bound to happen when you’ve got fairy godparents, as 10-year-old Timmy Turner discovers when he wishes for cool parents.
Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 15th, 2022
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
|The Call
|2
|Bridgerton
|Cleaner
|3
|Our Great National Parks
|Shrek Forever After
|4
|Better Call Saul
|Without a Paddle
|5
|Queen of the South
|Four Brothers
|6
|CoComelon
|Catch and Release
|7
|Married at First Sight
|Shrek
|8
|Inventing Anna
|The Blind Side
|9
|Is It Cake?
|Monster-in-Law
|10
|Elite
|Molly’s Game
Let’s also check in with what’s trending on Netflix Kids today:
- Our Great National Parks
- CoComelon
- Is It Cake?
- Shrek Forever After
- Green, Eggs and Ham 2
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Hop
- The Creature Cases
- Super PupZ
