What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 15th, 2022

April 15th, 2022.

There’s still lots to come over the weekend with our weekly doses of K-dramas and the likes of the fifth season of Van Helsing and the horror movie Ouija: Origin of Evil.

A few high-profile removals from Netflix over the weekend too.

A Little Chaos (2014) – Leaving April 16th

About Time (2013) – Leaving April 16th

Time Trap (2017) – Leaving April 16th

The Chalet (Netflix Original Limited Series) – Leaving April 17th

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 15th, 2022

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: S.J. Clarkson

Cast: Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Joshua McGuire

Runtime: 48 mins

Adding to Netflix’s collection of British limited series is the new drama thriller series from Melissa James Gibson and David E. Kelley. The former was involved with House of Cards and The Americans while the latter was involved with The Practice and L.A. Law so very high calibre.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“A sexual consent scandal amongst British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.”

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)

Genre: Documentary, History

Director: C.J. Wallis

Cast: Theodore Slauson, Bob Barker, Roger Dobkowitz

Runtime: 72 min

One of the unscheduled releases for today is the return of this superb documentary about a Price is Right superfan who managed to work out the TV gameshow formula and therefore has all the answers ahead of when the questions actually come.

The Fairly OddParents (Seasons 1-3)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Tara Strong, Susanne Blakeslee, Daran Norris

Writer: Butch Hartman, Bob Boyle

Runtime: 30 min

Adding to the collection of Nickelodeon titles on Netflix this weekend is The Fairly OddParents which sees its first three seasons drop onto Netflix.

As we’ve covered separately, this addition is likely strategic to try and get people to jump over to Paramount+ to watch the later seasons and the brand new live-action series.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 15th, 2022

3 New Movies Added Today

Choose or Die (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.

– TV-MA – English – Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror. One Piece Film Z (2012) – TV-14 – Japanese – Luffy and his gang save a disillusioned Navy admiral named Z who has one goal — to slaughter every pirate in the world, including the Straw Hats.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Luffy and his gang save a disillusioned Navy admiral named Z who has one goal — to slaughter every pirate in the world, including the Straw Hats. Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017) – TV-PG – English – A “Price Is Right” superfan brings a bit of scandal to the long-running show by figuring out the answers to the questions before they’re asked.

9 New TV Series Added Today

African Knock Out Show (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – Through intense training and challenges, a group of amateur fighters competes for a championship title while living in the same house for nine weeks.

– TV-14 – English – Through intense training and challenges, a group of amateur fighters competes for a championship title while living in the same house for nine weeks. Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime.

– TV-MA – English – Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime. Falling Into Your Smile (Season 1) – TV-14 – Chinese – After joining an all-male e-sports team, an amateur gamer tests her skills and leads her team to the world championships. Based on a novel.

– TV-14 – Chinese – After joining an all-male e-sports team, an amateur gamer tests her skills and leads her team to the world championships. Based on a novel. Heirs to the Land (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family. LEGO City (Seasons 1-4) – TV-Y7 – English – Car chases, monster truck rallies and high-flying helicopter rides bring the pandemonium in this wacky and wild city.

– TV-Y7 – English – Car chases, monster truck rallies and high-flying helicopter rides bring the pandemonium in this wacky and wild city. LEGO: City Adventures (Seasons 1-3) – TV-Y7 – English – In a boomtown built on fun, friendship and wacky mischief, a quirky crew of cops and firefighters work hard to preserve the peace and awesomeness.

– TV-Y7 – English – In a boomtown built on fun, friendship and wacky mischief, a quirky crew of cops and firefighters work hard to preserve the peace and awesomeness. Mai: A Mother’s Rage (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s tragic death, and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s tragic death, and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story. Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Aspiring baker Strawberry Shortcake arrives in Big Apple City to get her big break — and have flan-tastic adventures with her new berry besties!

– TV-Y – English – Aspiring baker Strawberry Shortcake arrives in Big Apple City to get her big break — and have flan-tastic adventures with her new berry besties! The Fairly OddParents (Seasons 1-3) – TV-Y7 – Arabic – Anything’s bound to happen when you’ve got fairy godparents, as 10-year-old Timmy Turner discovers when he wishes for cool parents.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 15th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On The Call 2 Bridgerton Cleaner 3 Our Great National Parks Shrek Forever After 4 Better Call Saul Without a Paddle 5 Queen of the South Four Brothers 6 CoComelon Catch and Release 7 Married at First Sight Shrek 8 Inventing Anna The Blind Side 9 Is It Cake? Monster-in-Law 10 Elite Molly’s Game

Let’s also check in with what’s trending on Netflix Kids today:

Our Great National Parks CoComelon Is It Cake? Shrek Forever After Green, Eggs and Ham 2 Shrek Shrek 2 Hop The Creature Cases Super PupZ

