What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 16th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to your end-of-week roundup of what’s new on Netflix for April 16th where 16 new movies and TV shows have just touched down on Netflix. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix.

Looking ahead at what’s coming to Netflix this weekend, you don’t have too much to look forward to with Sunday set to release season 2 of Luis Miguel but that’s about it.

Today is your last chance to watch The Messengers (2016) and season 1 of Murderous Affairs. On Sunday, a bunch of Indian content leaves as does the classic toon series, The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog.

If you want to see an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix and more daily recaps, head on over to our new on Netflix hub.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix for today!

Synchronic (2019)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan, Katie Aselton, Ally Ioannides

Runtime: 102 min

Making its SVOD debut on Netflix US today is the sci-fi horror movie that released on video-on-demand late last year.

The movie features Anthony Mackie who is currently tearing it up over on Disney+ with the penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier releasing today, .

Here’s what you can expect:

“Two paramedics begin to question their realities after coming across several bizarre deaths linked to a new narcotic with mind-bending effects.”

Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Musical

Director: Ryan Crego

Cast: Michael J. Woodard, Mary Lambert, Haley Tju, Jonathan Van Ness

Runtime: 90 min

Debuting today is Netflix’s big new animated feature which is all singing and all charming.

Here’s what to expect:

“To find the father he never knew, optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy Southern home for New York City, making friends along the way. A musical adventure.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 16th, 2021

12 New Movies Added Today

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) Netflix Original

Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) Netflix Original

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Crimson Peak (2015)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

Doctor Bello (2013)

Four Sisters Before the Wedding (2020)

Into the Beat (2020) Netflix Original

Rush (2013)

Synchronic (2019)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

Time Trap (2017)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Bakugan: Geogan Rising (Season 1)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 4) Netflix Original

Love Naggers (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Why Are You Like This (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for April 16th, 2021