What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 19th, 2021

by @kasey__moore on April 19, 2021, 11:36 am EST
miss sloane new on netflix april 19 2021

Miss Sloane now on Netflix – Picture: EuropaCorp

Happy Monday and welcome to a brand new week and we’ve got four new releases to cover for you to kickstart the week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and what’s been trending over the past 24 hours. 

If you want to see what’s coming to Netflix later this week check out our coming soon post and if you want to look back at the close to 50 new releases that hit last week, we’ve got a roundup for you here.

On the removals front, today is your last day to watch both Club Friday To Be Continued titles from Thailand. On the English movie side, today is your last chance to watch Carol and The Vatican Tapes.

Now let’s move onto Netflix today:

Miss Sloane (2016)

Genre: Drama
Director: John Madden
Cast: Jessica Chastain, David Wilson Barnes, John Lithgow, Alison Pill
Runtime: 132 min

 

Free to Play (2014)

Genre: Documentary, Action
Cast: Benedict Lim, Danil Ishutin, Clinton Loomis, Toby Dawson
Runtime: 75 min

Alongside the news today that DOTA: Dragons Blood is coming back for a second season (titled Book 2) Netflix also got the 2014 DOTA documentary that follows several of the professional gamers competing at the highest levels

The documentary is well regarded and makes the perfect companion to the anime series.

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History, Music, Romance
Cast: Diego Boneta, Martín Bello, César Bordón, Óscar Jaenada
Runtime: 60 min

The first two episodes of Luis Miguel dropped on Netflix slightly later than originally expected but is set to conclude the story of the musical sensation, Luis Miguel.

Episodes 1 and 2 have been added to Netflix today with more on the way weekly.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 19th, 2021

2 New Movies Added Today

  • Free to Play (2014)
  • Miss Sloane (2016)

2 New TV Series Added Today

  • Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
  • PJ Masks (Season 3)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for April 19th, 2021

# Movies TV Series
1 Synchronic Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
2 Thunder Force Beauty and the Baker
3 Why Did You Kill Me? The Circle
4 The Little Rascals Cocomelon
5 Barbie & Chelsea the Lost Birthday Who Killed Sara?
6 Into the Beat Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
7 The Zookeeper’s Wife The Serpent
8 Crimson Peak This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
9 Saving Private Ryan Ginny & Georgia
10 Sniper: Ghost Shooter Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

