What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 1st, 2021

Happy first of the month. You’ll find no April fools jokes here but you will find the 40 new releases you can now stream on Netflix in the United States for April 1st, 2021 and we’ll also check in with what’s trending in the top 10s too.

How does today’s haul compare against previous years? Not favorably.

2021: 40

2020: 83

2019: 62

2018: 81

How does today’s US haul compare against other regions? Again, not favorably.

Canada: 55 additions

Australia: 88 additions

UK: 96 additions

If you want to see the expanded list of new releases on Netflix today, check out our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 1st, 2021

35 New Movies Added Today

2012 (2009)

3 Idiots (2009)

Cop Out (2010)

Cross: Rise of the Villains (2019)

Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Ibrahim a Fate to Define (2019)

Insidious (2010)

Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Leprechaun (1993)

Madam Chief Minister (2021)

Maximum Risk (1996)

My Fair Lady (1964)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind (2017)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)

Takers (2010)

Tersanjung the Movie (2021) Netflix Original

The Knight and the Princess (2019)

The Pianist (2002)

The Possession (2012)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Wazir (2016)

White Boy (2017)

Yes Man (2008)

5 New TV Series Added Today

Glimpses of a Future (Season 1)

Magical Andes (Season 2) Netflix Original

Prank Encounters (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Platform (Season 2)

Worn Stories (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series for April 1st, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Bad Trip Who Killed Sara? 2 Secret Magic Control Agency The Irregulars 3 Seaspiracy Ginny & Georgia 4 Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun Big Time Rush 5 Yes Day Cocomelon 6 A Week Away Nailed It! 7 Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty iCarly 8 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir 9 Hop Haunted: Latin America 10 Lawless Rainbow Flag Flying High

