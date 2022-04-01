What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 1st, 2022

It’s the first of the month and if you’re planning on ditching the internet minefield that is April Fools, Netflix has a whole host of new content for you to enjoy for the first of the month. In fact, Netflix US added 69 new movies and shows for April 1st, 2022.

How does today’s haul compare to previous years’ hauls on April 1st? Let’s take a look:

2022 – 69 new releases

2021 – 40 new releases

2020 – 83 new releases

2019 – 62 new releases

2018 – 81 new releases

Where does today’s haul of new movies come from? We break it down below but the overwhelming amount of new movies today comes from Warner Brothers.

Warner Brothers: 23

Universal: 8

Other (including Lionsgate): 8

Netflix: 6

Sony: 5

Paramount: 4

STX: 2

Today is just the beginning of Netflix’s lineup for April 2022 and although there’s nothing planned for the weekend, there’s plenty lined up for next week including the penultimate season of Better Call Saul.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 1st, 2022

For an expanded version of this list (a bulleted list like this can be a bit overbearing) view via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

57 New Movies Added Today

A Cinderella Story (2004) – PG – English – Teen Sam meets the boy of her dreams at a dance before returning to toil in her stepmother’s diner. Can her lost cell phone bring them together?

– PG – English – Teen Sam meets the boy of her dreams at a dance before returning to toil in her stepmother’s diner. Can her lost cell phone bring them together? Any Given Sunday (1999) – R – English – Director Oliver Stone crafts this look at the gritty world of pro football, capturing the trials and tribulations of the fictional Miami Sharks.

– R – English – Director Oliver Stone crafts this look at the gritty world of pro football, capturing the trials and tribulations of the fictional Miami Sharks. Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.

– PG-13 – English – A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon. Argo (2012) – R – English – A CIA agent poses as the producer of a sci-fi film as part of an outrageously daring mission to rescue six American diplomats from Iran.

– R – English – A CIA agent poses as the producer of a sci-fi film as part of an outrageously daring mission to rescue six American diplomats from Iran. Battle: Freestyle (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian – Amalie is elated when her and Mikael’s dance crew is selected to compete in Paris, but becomes distracted when she reunites with her estranged mother.

– TV-MA – Norwegian – Amalie is elated when her and Mikael’s dance crew is selected to compete in Paris, but becomes distracted when she reunites with her estranged mother. Beerfest (2006) – R – English – During a trip to Germany to scatter their grandfather’s ashes, brothers Todd and Jan discover Beerfest, the secret Olympics of downing stout.

– R – English – During a trip to Germany to scatter their grandfather’s ashes, brothers Todd and Jan discover Beerfest, the secret Olympics of downing stout. Blade (1998) – R – English – A vampire-hunting vigilante teams with his longtime mentor and an unexpected ally to stop a power-hungry enemy from carrying out his sinister plan.

– R – English – A vampire-hunting vigilante teams with his longtime mentor and an unexpected ally to stop a power-hungry enemy from carrying out his sinister plan. Blade II (2002) – R – English – After searching for an old friend, Blade forms an alliance with his adversaries to fight a deadlier threat that threatens both vampires and humankind.

– R – English – After searching for an old friend, Blade forms an alliance with his adversaries to fight a deadlier threat that threatens both vampires and humankind. Blade: Trinity (2004) – R – English – As the war between vampires and humans rages on, Blade must evade the FBI and join forces with a band of rogue hunters to face his most powerful foe yet.

– R – English – As the war between vampires and humans rages on, Blade must evade the FBI and join forces with a band of rogue hunters to face his most powerful foe yet. Blow (2001) – R – English – Amid the violent, decadent drug trade of the 1970s, small-time smuggler George Jung rises to become one of Pablo Escobar’s biggest traffickers.

– R – English – Amid the violent, decadent drug trade of the 1970s, small-time smuggler George Jung rises to become one of Pablo Escobar’s biggest traffickers. Bonnie & Clyde (2013) – TV-14 – English – A convicted armed robber sweeps a small-town waitress off her feet, and the two embark on one of the most infamous bank-robbing sprees in history.

– TV-14 – English – A convicted armed robber sweeps a small-town waitress off her feet, and the two embark on one of the most infamous bank-robbing sprees in history. Bonnie and Clyde (1967) – R – English – Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are young, in love and on the run during a bullet-riddled bank robbery spree across Depression-ravaged America.

– R – English – Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are young, in love and on the run during a bullet-riddled bank robbery spree across Depression-ravaged America. Captain Nova (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Dutch – A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster.

– TV-14 – Dutch – A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster. Catch and Release (2006) – PG-13 – English – After her fiancé’s sudden death, a woman moves in with his best friends — and discovers she didn’t know her late love nearly as well as she thought.

– PG-13 – English – After her fiancé’s sudden death, a woman moves in with his best friends — and discovers she didn’t know her late love nearly as well as she thought. Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Jokes and improv take center stage as comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms material for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary.

– TV-MA – Korean – Jokes and improv take center stage as comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms material for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary. Cop Out (2010) – R – English – Eager to pay for his daughter’s pricey wedding, a suspended cop sets out to recover a valuable baseball card with the help of his loyal partner.

– R – English – Eager to pay for his daughter’s pricey wedding, a suspended cop sets out to recover a valuable baseball card with the help of his loyal partner. Delta Farce (2007) – PG-13 – English – After boarding an Iraq-bound plane, three unlikely soldiers land in Mexico and set out to become local heroes in what they believe is the Middle East.

– PG-13 – English – After boarding an Iraq-bound plane, three unlikely soldiers land in Mexico and set out to become local heroes in what they believe is the Middle East. Eagle Eye (2008) – PG-13 – English – The lives of two strangers hunted by authorities are thrown into peril when an unseen caller uses technology to monitor and control their every move.

– PG-13 – English – The lives of two strangers hunted by authorities are thrown into peril when an unseen caller uses technology to monitor and control their every move. Everybody Knows (2018) – R – Spanish – Journeying back to her small Spanish hometown for her sister’s wedding, Laura must grapple with long-buried secrets when her daughter is abducted.

– R – Spanish – Journeying back to her small Spanish hometown for her sister’s wedding, Laura must grapple with long-buried secrets when her daughter is abducted. Forever Out of My League (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian – Life hangs in the balance after Marta’s operation, with true love just within reach. But can the heart prevail against old secrets — and fickle fate?

– TV-14 – Italian – Life hangs in the balance after Marta’s operation, with true love just within reach. But can the heart prevail against old secrets — and fickle fate? Four Brothers (2005) – R – English – After their adoptive mother is murdered during a robbery, four brothers come together in their hometown of Detroit in search of answers — and revenge.

– R – English – After their adoptive mother is murdered during a robbery, four brothers come together in their hometown of Detroit in search of answers — and revenge. Full Metal Jacket (1987) – R – English – From boot camp to the battlefield, Stanley Kubrick’s classic follows a US Marine and his fellow soldiers as they’re trained and sent to fight in Vietnam.

– R – English – From boot camp to the battlefield, Stanley Kubrick’s classic follows a US Marine and his fellow soldiers as they’re trained and sent to fight in Vietnam. Grown Ups (2010) – PG-13 – English – Mourning the loss of their beloved junior high basketball coach, five middle-aged pals reunite at a lake house and rediscover the joys of being a kid.

– PG-13 – English – Mourning the loss of their beloved junior high basketball coach, five middle-aged pals reunite at a lake house and rediscover the joys of being a kid. Her (2013) – R – English – In a Los Angeles of the slight future, a lonely writer develops a relationship with “Samantha,” an insightful and sensitive artificial entity.

– R – English – In a Los Angeles of the slight future, a lonely writer develops a relationship with “Samantha,” an insightful and sensitive artificial entity. How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – PG – English – Shy teen Hiccup must prove to his father and his village that he can still be a viking warrior — even if he’d rather befriend a dragon than slay one.

– PG – English – Shy teen Hiccup must prove to his father and his village that he can still be a viking warrior — even if he’d rather befriend a dragon than slay one. I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) – PG-13 – English – To procure his pension benefits, widower Larry asks his best friend Chuck to enter a fake domestic partnership with him until an agent suspects fraud.

– PG-13 – English – To procure his pension benefits, widower Larry asks his best friend Chuck to enter a fake domestic partnership with him until an agent suspects fraud. Inception (2010) – PG-13 – English – A troubled thief who extracts secrets from people’s dreams takes one last job: leading a dangerous mission to plant an idea in a target’s subconscious.

– PG-13 – English – A troubled thief who extracts secrets from people’s dreams takes one last job: leading a dangerous mission to plant an idea in a target’s subconscious. Love Actually (2003) – R – English – Love is all around — and so is heartbreak– as multiple couples navigate romance, family, weddings and airports at Christmastime.

– R – English – Love is all around — and so is heartbreak– as multiple couples navigate romance, family, weddings and airports at Christmastime. Michael Clayton (2007) – R – English – A law firm brings in its “fixer” after a lawyer has a breakdown while representing a chemical company that he knows is guilty in a class action suit.

– R – English – A law firm brings in its “fixer” after a lawyer has a breakdown while representing a chemical company that he knows is guilty in a class action suit. Molly’s Game (2017) – R – English – A former Olympic skier begins running a high-stakes, ultra-exclusive underground poker game that catches the attention of the FBI. Based on a true story.

– R – English – A former Olympic skier begins running a high-stakes, ultra-exclusive underground poker game that catches the attention of the FBI. Based on a true story. Monster-in-Law (2005) – PG-13 – English – Charlie finds her dream man in Kevin and agrees to marry him, but she has second thoughts when his overbearing mother schemes to ruin their relationship.

– PG-13 – English – Charlie finds her dream man in Kevin and agrees to marry him, but she has second thoughts when his overbearing mother schemes to ruin their relationship. New York Minute (2004) – PG – English – A pair of bickering twins get into multiple misadventures when they head into Manhattan on a school day — with a truancy officer hot on their heels.

– PG – English – A pair of bickering twins get into multiple misadventures when they head into Manhattan on a school day — with a truancy officer hot on their heels. Puss in Boots (2011) – PG – English – The fabled feline heads to the Land of Giants with friends Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws on a quest to nab its greatest treasure: the Golden Goose.

– PG – English – The fabled feline heads to the Land of Giants with friends Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws on a quest to nab its greatest treasure: the Golden Goose. Red Riding Hood (2011) – PG-13 – English – Valerie juggles a difficult romantic decision with feelings of fear and grief as her town is terrorized by a legendary werewolf.

– PG-13 – English – Valerie juggles a difficult romantic decision with feelings of fear and grief as her town is terrorized by a legendary werewolf. Rumor Has It… (2005) – PG-13 – English – When a young woman discovers her grandmother may be the inspiration for Mrs. Robinson in “The Graduate,” she seeks out the one man who knows the truth.

– PG-13 – English – When a young woman discovers her grandmother may be the inspiration for Mrs. Robinson in “The Graduate,” she seeks out the one man who knows the truth. Rurouni Kenshin: Origins (2012) – TV-14 – Japanese – In 1868, after the Bakumatsu war ends, the ex-assassin Kenshin Himura traverses Japan with an inverted sword, to defend the needy without killing.

– TV-14 – Japanese – In 1868, after the Bakumatsu war ends, the ex-assassin Kenshin Himura traverses Japan with an inverted sword, to defend the needy without killing. Saving Private Ryan (1998) – R – English – After braving D-Day, Capt. John Miller leads a band of soldiers behind enemy lines to find a paratrooper whose three brothers have been killed in action.

– R – English – After braving D-Day, Capt. John Miller leads a band of soldiers behind enemy lines to find a paratrooper whose three brothers have been killed in action. Sherlock Holmes (2009) – PG-13 – English – The game is afoot for an eccentric detective who must use his brains and brawn to track down a nefarious nemesis with the help of his partner.

– PG-13 – English – The game is afoot for an eccentric detective who must use his brains and brawn to track down a nefarious nemesis with the help of his partner. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) – PG-13 – English – Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson return for another daring adventure to thwart a criminal mastermind’s deadly plot with the help of a mysterious woman.

– PG-13 – English – Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson return for another daring adventure to thwart a criminal mastermind’s deadly plot with the help of a mysterious woman. Shrek Forever After (2010) – PG – English – Shrek’s world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona and Puss in Boots help him make things right?

– PG – English – Shrek’s world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona and Puss in Boots help him make things right? Something’s Gotta Give (2003) – PG-13 – English – Charming sexagenarian Harry meets his match in playwright Erica when he has a heart attack at her beach house during a romantic romp with her daughter.

– PG-13 – English – Charming sexagenarian Harry meets his match in playwright Erica when he has a heart attack at her beach house during a romantic romp with her daughter. Starsky & Hutch (2004) – PG-13 – English – New undercover cop partners Starsky and Hutch must overcome their differences to solve an important case with help from street informant Huggy Bear.

– PG-13 – English – New undercover cop partners Starsky and Hutch must overcome their differences to solve an important case with help from street informant Huggy Bear. The Blind Side (2009) – PG-13 – English – A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.

– PG-13 – English – A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story. The Bubble (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel.

– R – English – Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel. The Bye Bye Man (2017) – PG-13 – English – Three college students move into an off-campus house and discover they’ve unwittingly unleashed a supernatural killer known as the Bye Bye Man.

– PG-13 – English – Three college students move into an off-campus house and discover they’ve unwittingly unleashed a supernatural killer known as the Bye Bye Man. The Devil’s Own (1997) – R – English – New York cop Tom O’Meara and his family welcome a young Irishman into their home, unaware that he’s on the run — and on a mission to avenge his father.

– R – English – New York cop Tom O’Meara and his family welcome a young Irishman into their home, unaware that he’s on the run — and on a mission to avenge his father. The General’s Daughter (1999) – R – English – As two warrant officers investigate the murder of a general’s daughter, they learn of a brutal assault on her years prior — and the subsequent coverup.

– R – English – As two warrant officers investigate the murder of a general’s daughter, they learn of a brutal assault on her years prior — and the subsequent coverup. The Nut Job (2013) – PG – Dutch – When his grouchy attitude gets him kicked out of the park, Surly the squirrel hatches a plan to rob Maury’s Nut Shop to stock up for winter.

– PG – Dutch – When his grouchy attitude gets him kicked out of the park, Surly the squirrel hatches a plan to rob Maury’s Nut Shop to stock up for winter. The Professionals (1966) – PG-13 – English – A Texas millionaire hires four rugged adventurers to rescue his wife, who’s been kidnapped by a notorious Mexican bandit — or so it appears.

– PG-13 – English – A Texas millionaire hires four rugged adventurers to rescue his wife, who’s been kidnapped by a notorious Mexican bandit — or so it appears. The Rental (2020) – R – English – A dreamy weekend getaway at a gorgeous and remote seaside rental takes a nightmarish turn for two couples when their secrets emerge and fear creeps in.

– R – English – A dreamy weekend getaway at a gorgeous and remote seaside rental takes a nightmarish turn for two couples when their secrets emerge and fear creeps in. The Ring (2002) – PG-13 – English – After watching a cursed videotape, a reporter has only seven days to unravel the sinister mystery of its origin or suffer the consequences: death.

– PG-13 – English – After watching a cursed videotape, a reporter has only seven days to unravel the sinister mystery of its origin or suffer the consequences: death. The Rite (2011) – PG-13 – English – An American priest-in-training becomes the reluctant protégé of Father Lucas, a veteran exorcist in Rome dealing with a devilish case of possession.

– PG-13 – English – An American priest-in-training becomes the reluctant protégé of Father Lucas, a veteran exorcist in Rome dealing with a devilish case of possession. TIGER & BUNNY – The Beginning – (2012) – TV-14 – Japanese – In a world where superhero work is commercialized, aging hero Wild Tiger must team up with the arrogant, younger Barnaby Brooks Jr. to take on a thief.

– TV-14 – Japanese – In a world where superhero work is commercialized, aging hero Wild Tiger must team up with the arrogant, younger Barnaby Brooks Jr. to take on a thief. TIGER & BUNNY – The Rising – (2014) – TV-PG – English – New corporate leadership shakes up Tiger and Barnaby’s partnership. Meanwhile, the city is hit by a series of incidents resembling a legendary curse.

– TV-PG – English – New corporate leadership shakes up Tiger and Barnaby’s partnership. Meanwhile, the city is hit by a series of incidents resembling a legendary curse. Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (2021) – TV-MA – Indonesian – In a society ruled by violence, a machismo brawler wrestling with his own impotence falls head over heels in love with a ruthless female fighter.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – In a society ruled by violence, a machismo brawler wrestling with his own impotence falls head over heels in love with a ruthless female fighter. We the Animals (2018) – R – English – A trio of brothers cope with their parents’ volatile relationship by running wild and unchecked, and one of them experiences a visceral awakening.

– R – English – A trio of brothers cope with their parents’ volatile relationship by running wild and unchecked, and one of them experiences a visceral awakening. Without a Paddle (2004) – PG-13 – English – Following the death of their friend, three buddies realize their lifelong dream of chasing after the loot of infamous skyjacker D.B. Cooper.

12 New TV Series Added Today

Abby Hatcher (Season 2) – TV-Y – English – A big-hearted girl helps her Fuzzly friends who live in her family’s hotel with exploring feelings, fixing mishaps and embracing their special quirks.

– TV-Y – English – A big-hearted girl helps her Fuzzly friends who live in her family’s hotel with exploring feelings, fixing mishaps and embracing their special quirks. Bakugan: Evolutions (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English – The Awesome Brawlers and their Bakugan heroes take battling to the next level as Vestroia’s elemental powers spread strange energy on Earth.

– TV-Y7 – English – The Awesome Brawlers and their Bakugan heroes take battling to the next level as Vestroia’s elemental powers spread strange energy on Earth. Beyblade Burst Surge (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – As two brothers train to become Beyblade legends, they start a Blading revolution that could topple the sport’s ruling elite.

– TV-Y – English – As two brothers train to become Beyblade legends, they start a Blading revolution that could topple the sport’s ruling elite. CoComelon (Season 5) – TV-PG – English – Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!

– TV-PG – English – Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family! Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Expert home organizers Clea and Joanna help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces.

– TV-14 – English – Expert home organizers Clea and Joanna help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces. Heartland (Season 14) – TV-PG – English – Spunky teenager Amy is reeling from the sudden death of her mother when she and her grandfather are threatened with the loss of their horse ranch.

– TV-PG – English – Spunky teenager Amy is reeling from the sudden death of her mother when she and her grandfather are threatened with the loss of their horse ranch. Pedro el escamoso (Season 1) – TV-14 – Spanish – An uneducated but charming man who can talk his way into and out of anything falls in love at first sight with a pretty exec, and becomes her chauffeur.

– TV-14 – Spanish – An uneducated but charming man who can talk his way into and out of anything falls in love at first sight with a pretty exec, and becomes her chauffeur. Polly Pocket (Season 5) – TV-Y7 – English – After uncovering a magical locket that allows her to shrink in size, Polly and her friends set out on big adventures with petite power.

– TV-Y7 – English – After uncovering a magical locket that allows her to shrink in size, Polly and her friends set out on big adventures with petite power. The Last Bus (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones.

– TV-G – English – After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones. Tomorrow (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man is employed by a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special missions.

– TV-MA – Korean – Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man is employed by a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special missions. Trivia Quest (Season 1 – New Episodes Daily) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – History, art, science, pop culture and more — quiz yourself across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series.

– TV-G – English – History, art, science, pop culture and more — quiz yourself across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series. Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean – To finance their own film project, an aspiring director, actor and screenwriter run a Seoul guesthouse that brings antics and romance into their lives.

