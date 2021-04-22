What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 22nd, 2021

Welcome to the first new release post in a while where we’ve got quite a number of new releases to catch up on. Here’s everything new on Netflix for April 22nd, 2021.

If you missed our Monday roundup of new releases head back as you missed a cracking couple of movies.

Tomorrow’s big new release is Shadow & Bone which we’re expecting to light the world on fire. Today is your last chance to watch Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie before it departs for Disney+.

Just before we dive into the new releases, we’re rolling out some changes to our what’s new on Netflix hub this week and next with new features such as our top picks highlighted as well as more information to help you decide your next watch.

Now let’s get into some of the new releases.

Stowaway (2021)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Joe Penna

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson

Writer: Joe Penna, Ryan Morrison

Runtime: 116 min

We don’t quite know why sci-fi thrillers are so controversial when it comes to audience and critics’ reviews but this new thriller headlined by Kendrick and Collette certainly is splitting opinions.

Here’s what you can expect from the new space adventure:

“A three-person crew on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardizes the lives of everyone on board.”

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: David Attenborough

Runtime: 59 min

Not dividing opinions is this BBC co-production narrated by the legend that is David Attenborough. Throughout this series you’ll get to find out how color plays a big role in wildlife with absolutely stunning shots and sounds from around the world.

Full list of New Releases on Netflix from April 20th to April 22nd

11 New Movies Added

HOMUNCULUS (2021) Netflix Original

Keymon and Nani in Space Adventure (2013)

Motu Patlu Dino Invasion (2018)

Motu Patlu in Octupus World (2017)

Motu Patlu VS Robo Kids (2019)

Oloibiri (2015)

Rudra: Secret of the Black Moon (2020)

Rudra: The Rise of King Pharaoh (2019)

Searching For Sheela (2021) Netflix Original

Stowaway (2021) Netflix Original

Tell Me When (2020) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) Netflix Original

Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Season 1) Netflix Original

Zero (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for April 22nd

# Movies TV Series 1 Synchronic The Circle 2 Thunder Force Beauty and the Baker 3 Why Did You Kill Me? Cocomelon 4 The Little Rascals Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! 5 American Me Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn 6 The Zookeeper’s Wife The Serpent 7 Rush Who Killed Sara? 8 Barbie & Chelsea the Lost Birthday Ginny & Georgia 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 PJ Masks 10 Saving Private Ryan Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

What have you been watching on Netflix recently? Let us know in the comments.