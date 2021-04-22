What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 22nd, 2021

What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 22nd, 2021

by @kasey__moore on April 22, 2021, 5:32 pm EST
stowaway new on netflix april 22

Stowaway now on Netflix

Welcome to the first new release post in a while where we’ve got quite a number of new releases to catch up on. Here’s everything new on Netflix for April 22nd, 2021. 

If you missed our Monday roundup of new releases head back as you missed a cracking couple of movies.

Tomorrow’s big new release is Shadow & Bone which we’re expecting to light the world on fire. Today is your last chance to watch Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie before it departs for Disney+.

Just before we dive into the new releases, we’re rolling out some changes to our what’s new on Netflix hub this week and next with new features such as our top picks highlighted as well as more information to help you decide your next watch.

Now let’s get into some of the new releases.

Stowaway (2021)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Director: Joe Penna
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson
Writer: Joe Penna, Ryan Morrison
Runtime: 116 min

We don’t quite know why sci-fi thrillers are so controversial when it comes to audience and critics’ reviews but this new thriller headlined by Kendrick and Collette certainly is splitting opinions.

Here’s what you can expect from the new space adventure:

“A three-person crew on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardizes the lives of everyone on board.”

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary
Cast: David Attenborough
Runtime: 59 min

Not dividing opinions is this BBC co-production narrated by the legend that is David Attenborough. Throughout this series you’ll get to find out how color plays a big role in wildlife with absolutely stunning shots and sounds from around the world.

Full list of New Releases on Netflix from April 20th to April 22nd

11 New Movies Added

  • HOMUNCULUS (2021) Netflix Original
  • Keymon and Nani in Space Adventure (2013)
  • Motu Patlu Dino Invasion (2018)
  • Motu Patlu in Octupus World (2017)
  • Motu Patlu VS Robo Kids (2019)
  • Oloibiri (2015)
  • Rudra: Secret of the Black Moon (2020)
  • Rudra: The Rise of King Pharaoh (2019)
  • Searching For Sheela (2021) Netflix Original
  • Stowaway (2021) Netflix Original
  • Tell Me When (2020) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added

  • Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) Netflix Original
  • Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Zero (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for April 22nd

# Movies TV Series
1 Synchronic The Circle
2 Thunder Force Beauty and the Baker
3 Why Did You Kill Me? Cocomelon
4 The Little Rascals Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
5 American Me Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
6 The Zookeeper’s Wife The Serpent
7 Rush Who Killed Sara?
8 Barbie & Chelsea the Lost Birthday Ginny & Georgia
9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 PJ Masks
10 Saving Private Ryan Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

What have you been watching on Netflix recently? Let us know in the comments.

