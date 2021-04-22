What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 22nd, 2021

Welcome to the first new release post in a while where we’ve got quite a number of new releases to catch up on. Here’s everything new on Netflix for April 22nd, 2021.
If you missed our Monday roundup of new releases head back as you missed a cracking couple of movies.
Tomorrow’s big new release is Shadow & Bone which we’re expecting to light the world on fire. Today is your last chance to watch Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie before it departs for Disney+.
Just before we dive into the new releases, we’re rolling out some changes to our what’s new on Netflix hub this week and next with new features such as our top picks highlighted as well as more information to help you decide your next watch.
We're now going to start adding banners in our what's new on Netflix section on our top picks!
Now let’s get into some of the new releases.
Stowaway (2021)
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Director: Joe Penna
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson
Writer: Joe Penna, Ryan Morrison
Runtime: 116 min
We don’t quite know why sci-fi thrillers are so controversial when it comes to audience and critics’ reviews but this new thriller headlined by Kendrick and Collette certainly is splitting opinions.
Here’s what you can expect from the new space adventure:
“A three-person crew on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardizes the lives of everyone on board.”
Life in Color with David Attenborough (Season 1)
Genre: Documentary
Cast: David Attenborough
Runtime: 59 min
Not dividing opinions is this BBC co-production narrated by the legend that is David Attenborough. Throughout this series you’ll get to find out how color plays a big role in wildlife with absolutely stunning shots and sounds from around the world.
Full list of New Releases on Netflix from April 20th to April 22nd
11 New Movies Added
- HOMUNCULUS (2021) Netflix Original
- Keymon and Nani in Space Adventure (2013)
- Motu Patlu Dino Invasion (2018)
- Motu Patlu in Octupus World (2017)
- Motu Patlu VS Robo Kids (2019)
- Oloibiri (2015)
- Rudra: Secret of the Black Moon (2020)
- Rudra: The Rise of King Pharaoh (2019)
- Searching For Sheela (2021) Netflix Original
- Stowaway (2021) Netflix Original
- Tell Me When (2020) Netflix Original
3 New TV Series Added
- Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Zero (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for April 22nd
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Synchronic
|The Circle
|2
|Thunder Force
|Beauty and the Baker
|3
|Why Did You Kill Me?
|Cocomelon
|4
|The Little Rascals
|Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
|5
|American Me
|Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
|6
|The Zookeeper’s Wife
|The Serpent
|7
|Rush
|Who Killed Sara?
|8
|Barbie & Chelsea the Lost Birthday
|Ginny & Georgia
|9
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|PJ Masks
|10
|Saving Private Ryan
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
What have you been watching on Netflix recently? Let us know in the comments.