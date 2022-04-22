What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 22nd, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your new on Netflix roundup where we’ve got a few days of new movies and TV shows to cover (my mistake – been traveling!) and we’ll also check in with what’s trending on Netflix’s top 10 charts.

No new titles are expected to arrive on Netflix over the weekend. Instead, we’d point you to the recently announced May 2022 lineup.

This weekend is the last chance to watch a number of titles. The BBC comedy series W1A departs on Sunday while this weekend is a good one to watch King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017), The Artist (2011), and August: Osage County (2014) which all depart next week.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 22nd

Heartstopper (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell

Writer: Alice Oseman

Runtime: 28 mins

Love Sex Education? This is your next binge-watch. The teen series is adapted from the webcomic and graphic novel by Alice Oseman.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.”

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event (2022)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Viola Davis, Oprah Winfrey

Runtime: 48 mins

Netflix has had a rotten time when it comes to talk shows over the years with no talk shows currently active on Netflix. Following the same formula as the Meghan Markle interview, Netflix is hoping that the talk show queen herself Oprah Winfrey hosting can bring Netflix more success.

In this special, Winfrey sits down with Viola Davis to discuss her life story and more.

Full List of New Netflix Releases between April 20th-April 22nd

5 New Movies Added

All About Gila (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – Popular Spanish comedians take the stage — and pick up the phone — to honor the esteemed Miguel Gila, re-creating his most beloved stand-up performances.

– TV-14 – Spanish – Popular Spanish comedians take the stage — and pick up the phone — to honor the esteemed Miguel Gila, re-creating his most beloved stand-up performances. Kuthiraivaal (2021) – TV-MA – Tamil – A man wakes up from a strange dream with a horse tail attached to his body and begins a mind-bending journey to disentangle the real from the imagined.

– TV-MA – Tamil – A man wakes up from a strange dream with a horse tail attached to his body and begins a mind-bending journey to disentangle the real from the imagined. Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In this special event, Oprah Winfrey sits down with actor Viola Davis for an interview about her memoir, “Finding Me.”

– TV-14 – English – In this special event, Oprah Winfrey sits down with actor Viola Davis for an interview about her memoir, “Finding Me.” Sun of the Soil (2019) – TV-14 – French – Follow a contemporary artist on his journey to try and understand the truth about the mysterious and legendary 14th century Malian king Mansu Musa.

– TV-14 – French – Follow a contemporary artist on his journey to try and understand the truth about the mysterious and legendary 14th century Malian king Mansu Musa. The Turning Point (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – A slacker who does his best to avoid confrontation strikes up an unlikely friendship with a dangerous thug who suddenly forces his way into his life.

9 New TV Series Added

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – He dined with the powerful. He preyed on the vulnerable. Beneath a smiling exterior was the horrifying darkness of a sadistic serial killer.

– TV-MA – English – He dined with the powerful. He preyed on the vulnerable. Beneath a smiling exterior was the horrifying darkness of a sadistic serial killer. Heartstopper (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

– TV-14 – English – Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series. He’s Expecting (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese – When a successful ad executive who’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequities he’d never considered before.

– TV-PG – Japanese – When a successful ad executive who’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequities he’d never considered before. Hold Tight (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – When a young man goes missing soon after his friend dies, life in a tight-knit, affluent Warsaw suburb slowly unravels, exposing secrets and lies.

– TV-MA – Polish – When a young man goes missing soon after his friend dies, life in a tight-knit, affluent Warsaw suburb slowly unravels, exposing secrets and lies. Russian Doll (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Nadia keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. She’s trapped in a surreal time loop — and staring down the barrel of her own mortality.

– TV-MA – English – Nadia keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. She’s trapped in a surreal time loop — and staring down the barrel of her own mortality. Selling Sunset (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.

– TV-MA – English – The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama. The Cuba Libre Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – This documentary series recounts the tumultuous history of Cuba, a nation of foreign conquest, freedom fighters and Cold War political machinations.

– TV-14 – English – This documentary series recounts the tumultuous history of Cuba, a nation of foreign conquest, freedom fighters and Cold War political machinations. The Marked Heart (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart. Yakamoz S-245 (Season 1 – 7 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – After disaster strikes Earth, a marine biologist on a submarine research mission must fight to survive with the crew as a conspiracy comes to light.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 22nd

# TV Shows Movies 1 Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch 2 Anatomy of a Scandal Cleaner 3 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Choose or Die 4 Married at First Sight Shrek Forever After 5 Bridgerton Shrek 6 The Marked Heart Ouija: Origin of Evil 7 Better Call Saul Shrek 2 8 CoComelon The Blind Side 9 Queen of the South The Adam Project 10 Russian Doll How It Ends

We’ll be back on Sunday for your end-of-week roundup with a recap of every new movie and show added this week.