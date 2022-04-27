What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 27th, 2022

Another six new releases just touched down on Netflix around the world today, with the highlight being the return of a lockdown favorite. Here’s a full rundown of what’s new and what’s hot on Netflix for April 27th, 2022.

Coming to Netflix tomorrow is Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles and the new anime, Bubble. Later in the week, we’re going to be saying goodbye to Ozark and Grace and Frankie.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 27th, 2022

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Emma Cooper

Runtime: 101 mins

Another new documentary dropped today and in this one, you’ll be exploring the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe through previously unheard interviews with her inner circle.

It comes from Emma Cooper who worked on the 2019 docuseries The Disappearance of Madeline McCann for Netflix and also has been involved with the BBC’s Louis Theroux docuseries.

Fans of Marilyn Monroe fans will also no doubt be aware of the upcoming biopic starring Ana De Armas which is coming to Netflix later this year.

365 Days: This Day (2022)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Barbara Bialowas, Tomasz Mandes

Cast: Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, Simone Susinna, Magdalena Lamparska, Otar Saralidze, Ewa Kasprzyk

Writer: Blanka Lipinska

Runtime: 111 mins

Rewind 2 years ago and everyone was a bit horny, weren’t they? It’s why an unexpected hit in the form of 365 Days came out of Poland and made waves on Netflix around the globe.

Now it’s back for one of two upcoming sequels.

Is the new movie actually any better than the first? Well, reviews largely point to the answer as no. It’s early IMDb reviews tot up to a 3.8 and that’s been falling throughout the day.

Nevertheless, Netflix will be hoping for numbers that rival or come close to those put up by the first which dominated the Netflix top 10s throughout 2020.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 27th, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

365 Days: This Day (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – Laura and Massimo are back and stronger than ever. But Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura’s heart complicate the lovers’ lives.

– TV-MA – Polish – Laura and Massimo are back and stronger than ever. But Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura’s heart complicate the lovers’ lives. Kongsi Raya (2022) – TV-G – Malay – In a match made in culinary heaven, a chef and a food TV show producer fall in love. But then their feuding fathers challenge each other to a cook-off.

– TV-G – Malay – In a match made in culinary heaven, a chef and a food TV show producer fall in love. But then their feuding fathers challenge each other to a cook-off. Silverton Siege (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After a failed sabotage mission, a trio of anti-apartheid freedom fighters ends up in a tense bank hostage situation. Based on a true story.

– TV-MA – English – After a failed sabotage mission, a trio of anti-apartheid freedom fighters ends up in a tense bank hostage situation. Based on a true story. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

2 New TV Series Added Today

Bullsh*t The Gameshow (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Contestants strive to correctly answer difficult trivia questions. And when they can’t, they simply move on to plan B: lying through their teeth.

– TV-14 – English – Contestants strive to correctly answer difficult trivia questions. And when they can’t, they simply move on to plan B: lying through their teeth. Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 27th, 2022

Looking for what’s hot on Netflix right now? The top 10s give us an idea as to what’s getting the most eyeballs. On the TV side, Selling Sunset is holding its own at the top of the charts with The Marked Heart seemingly being able to break borders and performing well in the US.

On the movie side, How It Ends is still number 1. That movie released ages ago and has somehow been propelled to the top of the charts.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Selling Sunset How It Ends 2 The Marked Heart White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch 3 Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes Shrek 4 Married at First Sight Cleaner 5 Bridgerton Shrek Forever After 6 Anatomy of a Scandal Shrek 2 7 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Gangubai Kathiawadi 8 Hold Tight The Blind Side 9 Better Call Saul The Adam Project 10 CoComelon Grown Ups

