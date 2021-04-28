What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 28th, 2021

Welcome to our first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got 10 new titles to cover that hit Netflix on both April 27th and April 28th. We’ll take you through the highlights of the new release below, give you a heads-up on what you need to watch before it departs tomorrow and check in with the top 10s in the US too.

Today is your last chance to catch several movies on Netflix including Burning (2019), CRD (2016), Halle Berry’s Kings (2017), and Kevin James’s Paul Blarp: Mall Blarp (sorry, Paul Blart: Mall Cop).

As a reminder, it’s going to be a busy end to the week for new releases as we cross over into a new month this Saturday.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix for today.

False Identity (Season 2)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Luis Ernesto Franco, Samadhi Zendejas, Eduardo Yáñez, Barbie Casillas

Awards: 1 nomination.

If shows with lots and lots of episodes are your thing then you’re probably already watching False Identity with the first season of 91 episodes added fairly recently. Now, an additional 80 episodes have dropped in the form of season 2.

The series sees two strangers flee their home from Mexico and pretend to be a married couple to escape the drug dealers hot on their tail.

It’s a Spanish telenovela-style series and is an excellent binge.

August: Osage County (2014)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: John Wells

Cast: Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Chris Cooper, Ewan McGregor

Writer: Tracy Letts (screenplay), Tracy Letts (play)

Runtime: 121 min

Awards: Nominated for 2 Oscars. Another 16 wins & 63 nominations.

Last seen on Netflix back in 2017 is the excellent comedy-drama starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts, August: Osage County.

If you weren’t able to check out the movie the first time around, here’s what you can expect:

“When their father disappears, three strong-willed women return to their childhood home and to their equally strong-willed mother.”

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Ramon Rodriguez, Will Rothhaar, Cory Hardrict

Writer: Christopher Bertolini

Runtime: 116 min

Awards: 1 win & 4 nominations.

On this one we owe a bit of an apology. Originally, we were told the 2011 Battle of Los Angeles was coming to Netflix, not the Sony 2011 movie Battle: Los Angeles. That led to a rather abusive description on our April 2021 list.

Anyway, this far superior battle that takes place in Los Angeles stars Aaron Eckhart that leads a squad to the front lines in LA where an alien species has touched down. It’s by no means perfect but a solid war alien thriller.

