What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 29th, 2021

Two new releases have just touched down on Netflix today with the arrival of an excellent new anime series from a famed producer and a new thriller that we suspect will do well on the Netflix top 10s.

No big removals from Netflix tomorrow that are primarily English language however there are three Thai TV series leaving in the form of Club Friday The Series 6, Kiss The Series and Ugly Duckling. You will, however, definitely want to start watching some of the movies that are due to leave on May 1st.

As a reminder, we’ll be crossing into a new month on Saturday which means we’re going to be getting a bunch of new releases (full list here).

Now let’s get onto the two new releases today:

Things Heard & Seen (2021)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Rhea Seehorn, Natalia Dyer

Writer: Shari Springer Berman (screenplay), Elizabeth Brundage (novel), Robert Pulcini (screenplay)

Runtime: 119 min

Amanda Seyfried who recently stole the show with her appearance on Netflix’s Mank is back for a horror mystery movie here.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A young woman discovers that both her husband and their new home harbor sinister secrets after they leave Manhattan for small-town life.”

Unfortunately, many critics haven’t been kind to the movie with many stating it ultimately doesn’t do enough with either the setup or the conclusion to justify a watch.

Yasuke (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Thriller

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Takehiro Hira, Maya Tanida, Ian Chen, Gwendoline Yeo, Ming-Na Wen

Writer: Lesean Thomas

Runtime: 30 mins

From the creator of Netflix’s Cannon Busters comes Yasuke, a new anime series with lots of heart and action that is now available today.

Following Yasuke who was raised in Africa, the show follows his journey of fighting alongside a feudal lord in 16th century Japan and how he became the legend that he’s now known as today.

LaKeith Stanfield, Darren Criss, and Noshir Dalal are among the voice cast for the series which spans 6 episodes with each roughly 30 minutes each.

Early reviews have been strong thus far praising the art direction and story.

