What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 2nd, 201

Once again we’re able to break out the big hexagon picture with a whopping 32 new releases added to Netflix in the United States for April 2nd, 2021 adding to the 40+ added yesterday for April 1st. Here’s a breakdown on some of the best new titles added and what’s been trending over the past 24 hours.

As we mentioned yesterday was the day of big new releases but today seems to be coming in close. If you missed any of the releases yesterday, check back via our summary or via the what’s new on Netflix hub.

Let’s take a quick look at a couple of highlights for today that are the brand new Netflix Originals:

The Serpent (Limited Series)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Tahar Rahim, Billy Howle, Jenna Coleman, Ellie Bamber

Everyone loves a hot serial killer right? Well, Netflix stats says so and today, Netflix finally got the BBC co-production featuring Jenna Coleman and Tahar Rahim.

They both put in stellar performances as we follow a notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj who preys on backpackers in Asia.

If you want to hear what I personally thought of The Serpent, check out last week’s podcast from Must Watch: Netflix Edition where we discussed it at length.

Sky High (2020)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Daniel Calparsoro

Cast: Miguel Herrán, Carolina Yuste, Asia Ortega, Luis Tosar

Writer: Jorge Guerricaechevarría

Runtime: 121 min

Featuring Money Heist star Miguel Herrán, this new action thriller out of Spain is set to spawn a franchise with a TV series already in the works.

Here’s what you can expect diving in:

“After falling for Estrella, Ángel, a mechanic from the Madrid suburbs, dives into a world of heists and becomes the target of a relentless detective.”

Concrete Cowboy (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Ricky Staub

Cast: Idris Elba, Lorraine Toussaint, Jharrel Jerome, Caleb McLaughlin

Writer: Ricky Staub, Dan Walser

Runtime: 111 min

Featuring Idris Elba and Stranger Thing’s Caleb McLaughlin this movie follows a teenager who dives deep into a well-known urban horse-riding culture with his estranged father.

Early reviews suggest this one is a long slog that’s good to look at but not much substance. It’s currently sitting at 5.1 on IMDb with just shy of 400 reviews.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 2nd, 2021

31 New Movies Added Today

Accepted (2006)

Air Strike (2018)

An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars (2012)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Concrete Cowboy (2020) Netflix Original

Death Race 2 (2010)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Fighting (2009)

God Calling (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Irul (2021)

Just Say Yes (2021) Netflix Original

K-9 (1989)

K-911 (1999)

K-9: P.I. (2002)

Madame Claude (2020) Netflix Original

Milk (2008)

Mystery Men (1999)

Pariah (2011)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Sky High (2020)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

Waterworld (1995)

Wild Child (2008)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

1 New TV Series Added Today

The Serpent (Limited Series) Netflix Original

