What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 30th, 2021

We’re just a day away from the big May 1st drop where we’re expecting dozens of new releases on Netflix but today, there have been 8 new releases including Netflix’s best-animated movie in its history. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for April 30th, 2021.

As you may know, we’re crossing into a new month tomorrow which means dozens of new releases, check into our what’s new on Netflix section tomorrow for all the new movies and TV shows being added.

Today is your last chance to watch a huge array of movies that depart tomorrow. Plan your time wisely!

Now let’s move onto what’s new on Netflix for April 30th!

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi

Director: Michael Rianda, Jeff Rowe(co-director)

Cast: Charlyne Yi, Olivia Colman, Eric André, Sasheer Zamata

Writer: Michael Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Runtime: 113 min

Our favorite Netflix Original animated movie has finally touched down for everyone. With absolutely stunning visuals and a gripping story, this is by far and away our biggest recommendation of the week.

You’ll be joining the Mitchell family who are on a family road trip that gets interrupted with an alien robot invasion.

We cannot sing its praises enough – watch it now!

The Innocent (Limited Series)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, José Coronado, Juana Acosta, Susi Sánchez

Runtime: 51 mins

Fans of Harlan Coben will want to check this new Spanish limited series out as it adapts the excellent book from the famed author.

As with most of Coben’s other body of work, this one lies within the thriller genre and here’s what you can expect storywise:

“An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare.”

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

Genre: Horror

Director: Johannes Roberts

Cast: Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman

Writer: Bryan Bertino, Ben Ketai

Runtime: 85 min

And our final new recommendation from today is the pretty creepy movie from Aviron Pictures, The Strangers: Prey at Night.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Home-invasion horror comes to the trailer park when a family arrives at a mobile home community to find nobody there but a trio of masked murderers.”

New Releases on Netflix for April 30th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

Motu Patlu: Mission Moon (2013)

Seven (2019)

The Disciple (2020) Netflix Original

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) Netflix Original

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Pet Stars (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Innocent (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for April 30th, 2021