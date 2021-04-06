What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 6th, 2021

What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 6th, 2021

by @kasey__moore on April 6, 2021, 6:12 pm EST
alexander new on netflix april 6th 2021

Alexander – Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Welcome to your daily (or in this case for both Monday and Tuesday) recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. Below, we’ll cover the 5 new additions that have made their way onto Netflix US so far this week and dive into the top 10s too!

Today is your last chance to watch The Ghost Who Walks directed by Cody Stokes. The independent crime thriller set over the Christmas period follows a man who is desperate to meet his daughter.

Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama, History, War
Director: Oliver Stone
Cast: Anthony Hopkins, David Bedella, Jessie Kamm, Angelina Jolie
Writer: Oliver Stone, Christopher Kyle, Laeta Kalogridis
Runtime: 175 min

Move aside Snyder Cut, the final cut of the Alexander is here.

The Oliver Stone classic has become infamous over the years and is now available on Netflix for the first time.

If you’ve never watched Alexander before, here’s what you can expect:

“Corruption, passion and conflict lie ahead for Alexander the Great as he sets out to conquer the known world in Oliver Stone’s epic historical saga.”

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021)

Genre: Animation, Short, Comedy, Family
Director: Steve Rolston
Cast: Bruce Campbell, Charles Demers, Brian Drummond, Montse Hernandez
Runtime: 27 min

This new interactive special may end up earning the accolade of being the best interactive special Netflix has released thus far. It’s set in the excellent universe of The Last Kids on Earth which saw three books in the forms of seasons adapted since September 2019.

You’ll be guiding Jack and his friends battling monsters and hoping to stay alive.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 5th – April 6th

4 New Movies Added to Netflix

  • Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2004)
  • Coded Bias (2020)
  • Mandela (2021)
  • The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added to Netflix

  • Family Reunion (Part 3) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for April 6th, 2021

# Movies TV Series
1 What Lies Below Who Killed Sara?
2 Concrete Cowboy The Serpent
3 Friends with Benefits Family Reunion
4 Sniper: Ghost Shooter Cocomelon
5 Saving Private Ryan Ginny & Georgia
6 White Boy The Irregulars
7 Legally Blonde Big Time Rush
8 Bad Trip Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
9 Secret Magic Control Agency iCarly
10 Waterworld Nailed It!

