What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 6th, 2021

Welcome to your daily (or in this case for both Monday and Tuesday) recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. Below, we’ll cover the 5 new additions that have made their way onto Netflix US so far this week and dive into the top 10s too!

Today is your last chance to watch The Ghost Who Walks directed by Cody Stokes. The independent crime thriller set over the Christmas period follows a man who is desperate to meet his daughter.

If you want to see an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix, head over to our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama, History, War

Director: Oliver Stone

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, David Bedella, Jessie Kamm, Angelina Jolie

Writer: Oliver Stone, Christopher Kyle, Laeta Kalogridis

Runtime: 175 min

Move aside Snyder Cut, the final cut of the Alexander is here.

The Oliver Stone classic has become infamous over the years and is now available on Netflix for the first time.

If you’ve never watched Alexander before, here’s what you can expect:

“Corruption, passion and conflict lie ahead for Alexander the Great as he sets out to conquer the known world in Oliver Stone’s epic historical saga.”

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021)

Genre: Animation, Short, Comedy, Family

Director: Steve Rolston

Cast: Bruce Campbell, Charles Demers, Brian Drummond, Montse Hernandez

Runtime: 27 min

This new interactive special may end up earning the accolade of being the best interactive special Netflix has released thus far. It’s set in the excellent universe of The Last Kids on Earth which saw three books in the forms of seasons adapted since September 2019.

You’ll be guiding Jack and his friends battling monsters and hoping to stay alive.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 5th – April 6th

4 New Movies Added to Netflix

Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2004)

Coded Bias (2020)

Mandela (2021)

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added to Netflix

Family Reunion (Part 3) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for April 6th, 2021