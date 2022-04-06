What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 6th, 2022

Welcome along to your first roundup of what’s new on Netflix so far this week. We’ve got 8 new movies and shows to walk you through and a brand new mobile game that’s touched down onto the service too. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for April 6th, 2022.

Note: this list only applies to Netflix US although all Netflix Originals featured apply globally.

It’s your last few days to watch a number of movies on Netflix. On Saturday, the 2017 horror movie House of the Witch will depart and then early next week we’ll see the departure of Going in Style.

Still to come this week on Netflix is the new season of Elite and the first big project from D. B. Weiss called Metal Lords.

Now let’s get into the highlights of what’s new so far!

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks

Writer: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould

Runtime: 46 min

Awards: Nominated for 39 Primetime Emmys. 36 wins & 210 nominations total

We’ve been waiting for nearly two years but the fifth season of the Breaking Bad prequel series is finally here with every episode of season 5 hitting Netflix US on Monday.

It comes just weeks ahead of the final season airing on AMC.

Black Dog (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Seo Hyun-jin, Ra Mi-ran, Ha Jun, Lee Chang-hoon, Lee Yoon-hee, Kim Hong-pa

Runtime: 87 mins

Korean dramas continue dominating the global charts as demonstrated yesterday with Business Proposal topping the non-English charts.

For those who can’t get enough, the tvN K-drama Black Dog dropped in full yesterday.

Here’s what you can expect from the new K-drama if you decide to dive in:

“In a temporary position at a private high school, a compassionate teacher fights to support her students’ dreams while navigating school politics.”

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Rowan Deacon

Runtime: 120 mins

Jimmy Savile isn’t probably a name you’d know if you don’t live in the United Kingdom but that doesn’t make this documentary series consisting of two episodes any less essential viewing.

The documentary series with the aid of new tapes and revelations explores how a national treasure can be hiding a very dark secret.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week So Far

1 New Mobile Game Added

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed-Do whatever it takes to save your family and survive the zombie apocalypse in this ultimate action shooter! How far will you go to make it out alive?Armed with an arsenal of powerful weapons, you must fend off ever-increasing zombie threats while crossing treacherous terrain. In a world where no one is safe, do what needs to be done to stay alive. Maim, mow down, and eliminate the Dead – anything to keep moving.

4 New Movies Added

Apple of my Eyes (2021) – TV-PG – Arabic – When five kids are abducted on their way to school, the parents turn to the police, but their grandmothers decide to take matters into their own hands.

– TV-PG – Arabic – When five kids are abducted on their way to school, the parents turn to the police, but their grandmothers decide to take matters into their own hands. Furioza (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail.

– TV-MA – Polish – A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail. Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) Netflix Original – N/A – Italian – Career success. Fame’s shortcomings. The cringeworthy label of “curvy” and tough ballet days during her youth. Michela Giraud has a whole lot to unpack.

– N/A – Italian – Career success. Fame’s shortcomings. The cringeworthy label of “curvy” and tough ballet days during her youth. Michela Giraud has a whole lot to unpack. Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Ronny Chieng shares his rage at online critics, gratitude for nerds, bewilderment with irrational skeptics and unique cure for racism in this special.

4 New TV Series Added

Better Call Saul (Season 5) – TV-MA – English – This Emmy-nominated prequel to “Breaking Bad” follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman.

– TV-MA – English – This Emmy-nominated prequel to “Breaking Bad” follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman. Black Dog (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – In a temporary position at a private high school, a compassionate teacher fights to support her students’ dreams while navigating school politics.

– TV-14 – Korean – In a temporary position at a private high school, a compassionate teacher fights to support her students’ dreams while navigating school politics. Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona.

– TV-MA – English – TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test — while shacking up with other potential matches — in a provocative reality series.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for April 6th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Bridgerton The Blind Side 2 Better Call Saul Shrek Forever After 3 CoComelon The Bubble 4 Heartland Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 5 Get Organized with The Home Edit The Adam Project 6 Is It Cake? Blade: Trinity 7 Inventing Anna The Rental 8 Pieces Of Her All Hail 9 Business Proposal Argo 10 The Last Kingdom Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

