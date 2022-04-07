What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 7th, 2022

Happy Thursday and welcome to a busy day of new releases on Netflix US. We’ve got eight new additions to cover (technically 13 if you count all the variations of one of the movies added) and we’ll also touch on what’s trending on Netflix in the US in the top 10s.

As mentioned in our roundup yesterday, not many removals coming up over the next week but if you haven’t seen House of the Witch, we’d advise you to add it to your watch list now.

Tomorrow we’ll see the release of the new Metal Lords movie from D. B. Weiss which is splitting opinions among critics. We’ll also see two new K-dramas begin dropping weekly episodes over the weekend in the form of My Liberation Notes and Our Blues. On Sunday two excellent movies in the form of Nightcrawler and The Call drop onto Netflix.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 7th

Queen of the South (Season 5)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Alice Braga, Hemky Madera, Peter Gadiot

Writer: M.A. Fortin, Joshua John Miller

Runtime: 42 min

Awards: 3 wins & 19 nominations

The final season of Queen of the South is finally on Netflix in the US having hit other regions last month. The climactic end to the USA Network show sees Teresa fighting fires on all fronts but will her new empire come crashing down? You get to find out.

For those who love watching shows on Netflix with a start, middle and end, this is the best time to dive into this underappreciated gem of a show.

Deck the Halls (2006)

Genre: Comedy, Family

Director: John Whitesell

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Danny DeVito, Kristin Chenoweth

Writer: Matt Corman, Chris Ord, Don Rhymer

Runtime: 93 min

There’s no better time to watch a Christmas movie than… early April? Well, that’s what Netflix is hoping with this curious movie license that comes from 20th Century Fox (who hasn’t licensed movies to Netflix in years).

It’s not particularly well-reviewed but if you want to see Danny DeVito in a Christmas setting, this is the perfect movie for you.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 7th, 2022

5 New Movies Added Today

Dasvi (2021) – TV-14 – Hindi – Jailed under a tough cop, an uneducated politician decides to spend his time studying for high school, while his scheming wife has plans of her own.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Jailed under a tough cop, an uneducated politician decides to spend his time studying for high school, while his scheming wife has plans of her own. Deck the Halls (2006) – PG – English – An optometrist’s Christmas celebration gets upstaged by a new neighbor who wants to create a holiday display bright enough to be seen from space.

– PG – English – An optometrist’s Christmas celebration gets upstaged by a new neighbor who wants to create a holiday display bright enough to be seen from space. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) – TV-14 – Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu – When a lawyer uncovers a ruthless leader’s criminal network that sexually exploits and threatens young women, he embarks on a bloody pursuit of justice.

– TV-14 – Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu – When a lawyer uncovers a ruthless leader’s criminal network that sexually exploits and threatens young women, he embarks on a bloody pursuit of justice. Force 2 (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi – An ex-cop investigates the death of his best friend and two other spies, killings that lead to a mole operating from India’s embassy in Budapest.

– TV-14 – Hindi – An ex-cop investigates the death of his best friend and two other spies, killings that lead to a mole operating from India’s embassy in Budapest. Return to Space (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Green Mothers’ Club (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Five moms in a competitive grade school community keep their enemies close, and one another closer, as envy and secrets tangle and unravel their lives.

– TV-MA – Korean – Five moms in a competitive grade school community keep their enemies close, and one another closer, as envy and secrets tangle and unravel their lives. Queen of the South (Season 5 ) – TV-MA – English – Forced to work for a cartel that recently killed her boyfriend, Teresa relies on her street smarts, a loyal friend and a mysterious notebook to survive.

– TV-MA – English – Forced to work for a cartel that recently killed her boyfriend, Teresa relies on her street smarts, a loyal friend and a mysterious notebook to survive. Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Soccer player Senzo Meyiwa was a national hero before his killing shocked South Africa. Who did it, and why? This docuseries dives into the evidence.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 7th, 2022