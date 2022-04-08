What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 8th, 2022

Welcome to your Friday rundown of what’s new on Netflix. As per most Fridays, it’s when Netflix gets to release its biggest new movies and shows that they’ve been working on and today is no different.

Lots of title shuffling and new titles are being announced for later in April. Yesterday, Netflix announced Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, a sitdown interview set to be released on April 22nd. We also got confirmation that 365 Days 2 is coming at the end of April too. We also got the news that Along for the Ride has been moved to May.

This weekend we’ll see the release of Nightcrawler and The Call which are both releasing on Sunday. Keep an eye out on our what to watch section for our top movie highlights of the week!

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 8th

We’ve got four recommendations for you to check out this weekend from today’s new additions. For previous daily recaps and the full list of what’s new check out our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Metal Lords (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Director: Peter Sollett

Cast: Joe Manganiello, Jaeden Martell, Brett Gelman

Writer: D.B. Weiss

Runtime: 97 min

Love School of Rock? Check out Netflix’s competitor in the form of Metal Lords. You’ll be following from humble beginnings a group of unlikely teenagers teaming up to go and compete at the Battle of the Bands.

The movie holds a 69% on Rotten Tomatoes so far with The New York Times calling the movie “Conventional but genuine”.

This is the first of several projects currently in development from both D. B. Weiss but also his partner in crime, David Benioff. The next major project expected out of the pair is The Three-Body Problem.

Dirty Lines (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, History

Cast: Joy Delima, Minne Koole, Chris Peters, Charlie Chan Dagelet, Abbey Hoes, Benja Bruijning

Writer: Pieter Bart Korthuis

Runtime: 50 mins

One of our most anticipated highlights for April is the newly released Dutch series that seeks to tell the story of the development of the first erotic landline service introduced in The Netherlands.

The limited series will only take you a day to go through and it’s very much worth a spin.

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Michael Douglas, Adam Devine, Ilana Glazer

Writer: Jared Stern

Runtime: 26 min

Our final highlight today is the long-awaited return of the Dr. Seuss adaptation of Green Eggs and Ham which comes from Warner Brothers Animation.

In this new season, we find Sam and Guy’s adventures take them around the globe and outside their comfort zones as they get caught between two sides of a delicious conflict!

For Dr. Seuss fans, there’s a lot more to come. Netflix recently announced a slew of new projects that are adapting the beloved kids books so keep your eyes peeled for me.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 8th, 2022

3 New Movies Added Today

Dancing on Glass (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When immense pressure threatens a ballerina in a new lead role, she and another dancer escape into a friendship that isolates them from the real world.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When immense pressure threatens a ballerina in a new lead role, she and another dancer escape into a friendship that isolates them from the real world. Metal Lords (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: Devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods.

– R – English – For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: Devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – From the beach to the big city, follow fab friends Malibu and Brooklyn as they have fun, share the spotlight and pursue their musical dreams in NYC!

– TV-Y – English – From the beach to the big city, follow fab friends Malibu and Brooklyn as they have fun, share the spotlight and pursue their musical dreams in NYC! Dirty Lines (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers.

– TV-MA – Dutch – In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers. Elite (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder. Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – In a whimsical world full of surprises, polar opposite pals Guy and Sam learn to try new things like friendship — and a certain delectable dish.

– TV-Y7 – English – In a whimsical world full of surprises, polar opposite pals Guy and Sam learn to try new things like friendship — and a certain delectable dish. TIGER & BUNNY (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – In a vibrant metropolis protected by a band of superheroes called NEXT, veteran Wild Tiger is forced to team up with rookie Barnaby Brooks Jr.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for April 8th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Four Brothers 2 Bridgerton Shrek Forever After 3 Better Call Saul The Blind Side 4 Queen of the South Without a Paddle 5 CoComelon Monster-in-Law Blow 6 Inventing Anna Molly’s Game 7 Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Blow 8 Heartland Catch & Release 9 Is It Cake? The Rental 10 Get Organized with The Home Edit The Bubble

And let’s have a quick check-in on what the top 10 kids titles on Netflix US are for April 8th:

Shrek Forever After CoComelon Is It Cake? Super PupZ Shrek Shrek 2 How to Train Your Dragon Abby Hatcher The Thundermans Home

