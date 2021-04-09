What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 9th, 2021

Happy Friday, one big movie headlines the lineup for today with a bunch of smaller titles accompanying it. Let’s now dive into what’s new on Netflix for April 9th, 2021.

Today is your last chance to watch the boxing movie Bleed for This by director Ben Younger. Season 1 of Earth to Luna! is also set to leave Netflix tomorrow too.

Tomorrow you’ll be able to watch The Stand In in its SVOD debut with Netflix also set to release Diana: The Interview that Shook the World on Sunday.

Let’s now take a look at a couple of highlights for today:

Thunder Force (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Director: Ben Falcone

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale

Runtime: 105 min

“Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.”

Reviews have not been kind to this movie thus far with some citing past works with McCarthy and husband Falcone as to why we shouldn’t have expected too much.

If you do enjoy the superhero comedy, let us know in the comments down below.

Two Distant Strangers (2020)

Genre: Short, Drama, Sci-Fi

Director: Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe

Cast: Joey Bada$$, Andrew Howard, Zaria, Mona Sishodia

Runtime: 29 min

Although the reaction to this movie was initially a bit flakey when the trailer released (it’s a very provoking trailer) the movie is now out in full today.

It was nominated for an Oscar for best live-action short. Here’s what you can expect from this Groundhog Day-Esque movie:

“A man trying to go home to his dog gets stuck in a time loop that forces him to relive a deadly run-in with a cop.”

Our own Jacob watched this movie today and recommended it for his movie of the week.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 9th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) Netflix Original

Night in Paradise (2020) Netflix Original

Ojukokoro: Greed (2016)

Thunder Force (2021) Netflix Original

Two Distant Strangers (2020) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added Today

Heaven Official’s Blessing (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for April 9th, 2021