What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 10th, 2021

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 10th, 2021

Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021)

Genre: Crime, Sports, Documentary

Director: Floyd Russ

Runtime: 69 mins

The first of a collection of new documentaries hitting Netflix throughout the course of August and September 2021 starts today all under the name of Untold.

Here’s what the first one focuses on:

“Key figures from an infamous 2004 incident between players and fans at an NBA game in Michigan discuss the fight, its fallout and its lasting legacy.”

The Crowned Clown (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Cast: Yeo Jin-gu, Se-yeong Lee, Kim Sang-kyung, Hae-hyo Kwon

Among the impressive range of new K-dramas this month on Netflix is The Crowned Clown which was a fan-favorite when it was released two years ago.

Taking place during the Joseon period, we follow the power struggles that exist surrounding the king who is in a power struggle. In order to escape an assassination attempt, he enlists the help of the clown to become the king.

SHAMAN KING

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Minami Takayama, Megumi Hayashibara, Yôko Hikasa

Runtime: 23 min

Our final highlight today is the anime series SHAMAN KING which is a reboot of the early 2000s anime of the same name.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Medium Yoh Asakura enters a battle tournament held every 500 years, competing with other shamans in a bid to become the all-powerful Shaman King.”

And for those wondering, only 13 episodes were added today with more confirmed to be on the way.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

2 New Movies Added

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (2021) Netflix Original

Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Crowned Clown (Season 1)

