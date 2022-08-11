What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 11th, 2022

Welcome to another daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. We’ve got another 15 new releases to cover that hit Netflix on August 10th and 11th. We’ll also be checking in on the Netflix top 10s in the US.

Tomorrow’s big new releases for Netflix includes Day Shift, the vampire action movie starring Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx. We’ll also see the third season of Never Have I Ever and Netflix’s new musical, 13: The Musical.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 11th, 2022

Locke & Key (Season 3)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones

Writer: Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Carlton Cuse

Runtime: 48 min

The coming-of-age mystery series adapted from the Joe Hill comics have sort of flown under the radar over the past two years but the reviews don’t lie, it’s a solid adaptation albeit it may skew a little younger in its target demo than most would’ve liked.

Here’s what you can expect from the third and final season of Locke & Key:

“The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys.”

Dope (2015)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Crime

Director: Rick Famuyiwa

Cast: Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori, Kiersey Clemons

Writer: Rick Famuyiwa

Runtime: 103 min

Last streaming on Netflix between 2016 and 2017, Dope is a teen indie comedy that’s about a teen trying to survive in a rough L.A. neighborhood.

The movie is comparable to On My Block, so if you loved that Netflix series, you should check this out.

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (2022)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Nicola Marsh, Giovanni Reda

Cast: Leo Baker

Runtime: 72 min

Netflix has been on a roll with its documentary lineup over the past few months. Still, one that’s likely going to make the headlines over the next day or two (likely for the wrong reasons) is a new sports documentary on trans skater Leo Baker.

The documentary is produced by GLAAD and is about Baker’s trials and triumphs in the world of pro sports.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 11th, 2022

9 New Movies Added

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist detail how — and why — they carried out the radical 2006 operation.

– TV-14 – Spanish – Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist detail how — and why — they carried out the radical 2006 operation. Bo Burnham: The Inside Outtakes (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Bo Burnham delivers a bonus hour of unused material, cut songs and behind-the-scenes footage from his Emmy-winning musical comedy masterpiece, “Inside.”

– TV-MA – English – Bo Burnham delivers a bonus hour of unused material, cut songs and behind-the-scenes footage from his Emmy-winning musical comedy masterpiece, “Inside.” Coming from Insanity (2019) – TV-MA – English – A boy genius trafficked into servitude grows up to become a master counterfeiter, making him rich — and a police target. Based on a true story.

– TV-MA – English – A boy genius trafficked into servitude grows up to become a master counterfeiter, making him rich — and a police target. Based on a true story. Dope (2015) – R – English – A studious teen trying to survive in a rough L.A. neighborhood accepts an invitation to an underground party and begins a life-changing adventure.

– R – English – A studious teen trying to survive in a rough L.A. neighborhood accepts an invitation to an underground party and begins a life-changing adventure. Heartsong (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Turkish – While serenading a wedding that quickly implodes, a nomadic musician falls for the bride, who runs afoul of her family. Now he has to save her life.

– TV-14 – Turkish – While serenading a wedding that quickly implodes, a nomadic musician falls for the bride, who runs afoul of her family. Now he has to save her life. Italia’s War (2005) – TV-PG – Arabic – After his fiancée is kidnapped and taken to Italy, a disgraced attorney must come up with a plan to rescue her and set things right.

– TV-PG – Arabic – After his fiancée is kidnapped and taken to Italy, a disgraced attorney must come up with a plan to rescue her and set things right. Office Invasion (2022) – TV-MA – English – Three best friends band together to defend their valuable mining company from monstrous aliens looking to plunder and exterminate.

– TV-MA – English – Three best friends band together to defend their valuable mining company from monstrous aliens looking to plunder and exterminate. Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Celebrated skateboarder Leo Baker shares the details of his rise to fame and the clash between his career and self-discovery as a trans man.

– TV-MA – English – Celebrated skateboarder Leo Baker shares the details of his rise to fame and the clash between his career and self-discovery as a trans man. The Vendor (2018) – TV-MA – English – A newspaper seller bemoans his lack of success but is undermined by his own laziness when he gets a better job as a driver and finds his rich father.

6 New TV Series Added

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A conflicted yet courageous Dragon Knight must use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon in this epic fantasy based on the online game.

– TV-MA – English – A conflicted yet courageous Dragon Knight must use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon in this epic fantasy based on the online game. Indian Matchmaking (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi – Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era. Instant Dream Home (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families’ homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours.

– TV-G – English – A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families’ homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours. Iron Chef Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Rising culinary talents battle Brazil’s best chefs to be named Iron Legend in this exhilarating competition hosted by Fernanda Souza and Andressa Cabral.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – Rising culinary talents battle Brazil’s best chefs to be named Iron Legend in this exhilarating competition hosted by Fernanda Souza and Andressa Cabral. Locke & Key (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers — and secrets.

– TV-14 – English – After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers — and secrets. School Tales The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai – Unspeakable horrors roam the halls of high school in this anthology featuring ghost stories directed by seasoned Thai horror directors.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 11th, 2022

Uncharted remains top dog in the movies list despite Purple Hearts still putting up huge numbers around the globe.