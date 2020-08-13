What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 13th, 2020

Seven new titles just touched down on Netflix with three coming from director Antonio Campos ahead of his big Netflix movie, The Devil all The Time coming in September. Here’s a full look at what’s new on Netflix today plus we’ll take a look at the daily top 10 movies and TV series too.

Now let’s get onto what’s new:

Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Lauren Carlos, Basil Harris, Mary Lynn Rajskub

Runtime: 86 min

One of the titles that was announced in advance is Safety Not Guaranteed which is an excellent comedy (91% on RottenTomatoes) starring Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza.

It follows a set of journalists looking to get a story out of a man online looking to find companionship to go time traveling with.

Christine (2016)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Antonio Campos

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Michael C. Hall, Tracy Letts, Maria Dizzia

Runtime: 119 min

In truth, all three of the Antonio Campos movies added today are worthy of your time but if you have to pick just one, pick Christine which has previously streamed on Netflix US before but is a welcome re-addition.

Inspired by true events, the movie follows a TV reporter who has been moved to cover stories a little out of her comfort zone that often includes violence.

An Easy Girl (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, French

Director: Rebecca Zlotowski

Cast: Mina Farid, Zahia Dehar, Benoît Magimel, Nuno Lopes, Clotilde Courau, Loubna Abidar

Runtime: 92 mins

The only Netflix Original added today is a French pickup from a couple of years ago that has premiered at multiple awards festivals.

Here’s what you can expect from the hour and a half long flick:

“A teen girl is drawn to her cousin’s hedonistic lifestyle when they spend the summer together in Cannes as she learns about herself and her own values.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 13th, 2020

6 New Movies Added Today

Afterschool (2008)

An Easy Girl (2020) Netflix Original

Christine (2016)

Freak Show (2017)

Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

Simon Killer (2012)

1 New TV Series Added Today

RIDE ON TIME (Season 2)

Most Popular TV & Movies on Netflix for August 13th, 2020

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

The Lost Husband Work It Dennis the Menace Mr. Peabody & Sherman Jurassic Park Mr. Deeds We Summon the Darkness National Security Despicable Me The Kissing Booth 2

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

The Umbrella Academy World’s Most Wanted The Seven Deadly Sins Shameless Selling Sunset Wizards: Tales of Arcadia Game On A Comedy Crossover Event The Last Dance (Un)Well The Office

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments and if you missed yesterday’s new titles, you missed out on a number of goodies.