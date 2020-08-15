What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 15th, 2020

Happy Saturday and unlike normal, we’ve got a batch of new additions to kickstart your weekend which is a mixed bag in the grand scheme of things with mostly foreign titles making up the 7 new releases today. We’ll also see what’s trending in the top 10 TV series and movies too.

Before we take a look into what’s new on Netflix for today, let’s first take a look at a couple of highlights from the days next arrivals.

The Game (3 Seasons)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Sport

Cast: Hosea Chanchez, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Coby Bell, Pooch Hall

As part of Netflix’s numerous summer/fall Black sitcom pickups, we see the return of The Game today which streamed on Netflix previously between 2014 and 2016.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never watched before:

“Medical school student Melanie adjusts to life in the world of professional sports when her boyfriend Derwin becomes a pro football player.”

Only the first three seasons dropped on Netflix today. The remainder of the seasons aired on BET after but is still distributed by CBS Television. Hopefully, Netflix will be able to get these seasons at a later date.

Stranger (Season 2)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Seung-woo Cho, Doona Bae, Joon-hyuk Lee, Jae-myung Yoo

If you’ve never got into K-dramas, Stranger provides as an excellent introduction to the genre of television originating from South Korea.

The police detective drama features Bae Doona and Cho Seung-woo as they look to continue uncovering corruption and find justice for victims.

There’s also been a bunch of removals over the past few days so here’s a list of those too:

Barbecue

Being AP

Bioscope

Buddha

Classic Legends

Grass

Goon

Hot Property

Incoming

John & Jane

My Ex-Ex

Public Schooled

Splash and Bubbles

Woodstock

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 15th, 2020

1 New Movies Added Today

What’s Your Raashee? (2009)

6 New TV Series Added Today

Bread Barbershop (Season 1)

Dérè: An African Tale (Season 1)

Rita (Season 5) Netflix Original

Stranger (Season 2)

Takki (2 Seasons)

The Game (3 Seasons)

Most Popular Titles on Netflix for August 15th, 2020

# Movies TV Series 1 Project Power The Umbrella Academy 2 The Lost Husband The Legend of Korra 3 Mr. Peabody & Sherman The Seven Deadly Sins 4 Work It (Un)Well 5 Dennis the Menace Shameless 6 Jurassic Park Teenage Bounty Hunters 7 Despicable Me World’s Most Wanted 8 Mr. Deeds Selling Sunset 9 We Summon the Darkness The Office 10 The Grinch The Last Dance

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.