What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 16th, 2020

Les Misérables (2012)

Genre: Drama, History, Musical, Romance, War

Director: Tom Hooper

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried

Runtime: 158 min

Today’s main highlight is Les Mis that released in cinemas (remember those?) eight years ago this year.

The all singing and dancing adaptation of the classic stage musical that itself is based on the novel features some top-notch performances for a musical and is widely considered to be among the best in the past decade.

It managed to scoop 3 Oscars and joins Netflix today.

Johnny English (2003)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Peter Howitt

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Tasha de Vasconcelos, Ben Miller, Greg Wise

Runtime: 87 min

Although Johnny English is by no means one of Rowan Atkinson’s best characters, this enjoyable family film is still a must-see if you’re a fan of the British comedian.

In a James Bond-esque role, it’s down to Johnny English to save the crown jewels from an evil Frenchman.

Seventh Son (2014)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Sergei Bodrov

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Ben Barnes, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander

Runtime: 102 min

The final highlight and the third addition to Netflix today is Seventh Son that failed to live up to its reputation when it released half a decade ago but still might be a good watch for fans of fantasy or any of the well-known cast members.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie before:

“In the 18th century, apprentice exorcist Tom Ward is the lynchpin in a battle between good and evil when imprisoned witch Mother Malkin escapes.”

