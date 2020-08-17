What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 17th, 2020

4 new titles touched down on Netflix in the United States today after an excellent weekend of new releases. Let’s take a look at what’s new and what’s trending in the top 10 movies and TV series for August 17th, 2020.

If you’re looking for some of the other movies that are brand new on Netflix, check out our best list and you also should check out yesterday’s additions which saw three great titles drop.

We’ve also got your weekly preview for you which includes everything coming to Netflix over the next 6 days.

Drunk Parents (2019)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Fred Wolf

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Jim Gaffigan, Joe Manganiello

Writer: Fred Wolf, Peter Gaulke

Runtime: 97 min

Two drunk parents are the subject of this comedy who are trying to hide their financial difficulties and do so by creating insane neighborhood schemes.

Sadly, this comedy didn’t pick up good review scores from critics and audience scores are just as bad too. In fact, as of the time of publishing the movie only has an abysmal 3.8 out of 10. If you’re wanting to see how bad it is, you can do so as part of your Netflix subscription.

Glitch Techs (Season 2)

Genre: Animation, Action, Family, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ricardo Hurtado, Monica Ray, Scott Kreamer, Dan Milano

Writer: Dan Milano, Eric Robles

Our second highlight today is the next batch of episodes from Nickelodeon’s first title released as part of the Netflix output deal.

Glitch Techs is a beautifully animated kids series about monsters from a video game infecting the real world and it’s down to tech support to fix it.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 17th, 2020

2 New Movies Added Today

Drunk Parents (2019)

Semesta (2018)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Guru-Guru Gokil) (Season 1) Netflix Original

Glitch Techs (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for August 17th, 2020

Let’s now cover what’s trending in the top 10s. As you can see, the top three on each side are pretty much unchanged from the weekend.

# Movies TV Series 1 Project Power The Legend of Korra 2 The Lost Husband The Umbrella Academy 3 Mr. Peabody & Sherman Teenage Bounty Hunters 4 Dennis the Menace (Un)Well 5 Work It Shameless 6 Scary Movie 5 World’s Most Wanted 7 Seventh Son The Seven Deadly Sins 8 Fearless Selling Sunset 9 Jurassic Park Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star 10 An Easy Girl The Last Dance

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.