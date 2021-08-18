What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 18th, 2021

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the US for this week. We’ve got a bunch of titles to cover which have been added between Monday and today so let’s dig in. We’ll also check in on what’s currently trending in the US top 10s. Here’s what’s new and trending on Netflix for August 18th, 2021.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix This Week So Far

First, let’s dive into some of the additions we recommend you check out:

The Defeated (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Michael C. Hall, Logan Marshall-Green

Runtime: 45 min

Renamed for Netflix, this action thriller series first aired on ZDF but now is made available to Netflix worldwide.

Starring some top talent, the multi-lingual show, which is called Shadowplay outside of Netflix, is set in 1940s Berlin where an American cop is out looking for his missing brother with the city falling into chaos around them.

Reviews have been generally kind from critics thus far with audience scores sitting around 6.5/10.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021)

Genre: Documentary, True-crime

Director: Michael Harte

Cast: Dennis Nilsen

Runtime: 85 mins

Serial killer lovers will want to check out this new British documentary that takes a look at Dennis Nilsen, a serial killer who eventually admitted to killing 15 people in the mid-1980s.

This documentary looks back at his gruesome crimes accompanied by his thoughts recorded on audiotapes from his jail cell.

Walk of Shame (2014)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Steven Brill

Cast: Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden, Gillian Jacobs

Writer: Steven Brill

Runtime: 95 min

Added to Netflix at the beginning of the week, came Elizabeth Banks’s comedy from Focus World.

Here’s what you can expect:

“After a night of boozy carousing, a local newscaster finds herself stranded on the streets of LA just hours before the job interview of a lifetime.”

Full List of New Releases Added This Week So Far

10 New Movies Added So Far This Week

Black Island (2021) Netflix Original

Bombay (1995)

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) Netflix Original

Nneka The Pretty Serpent (2020)

O Kadhal Kanmani (2015)

Out of my league (2020) Netflix Original

Pahuna (2018)

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021) Netflix Original

Untold: Deal With the Devil (2021) Netflix Original

Walk of Shame (2014)

4 New TV Series Added So Far This Week

Mother Goose Club (Seasons 3-4)

The Defeated (Season 1) Netflix Original

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 5) Netflix Original

Winx Club (Season 7)

Top 10 Movies, TV Shows & Kids Titles on Netflix for August 18th, 2021

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Outer Banks Beckett Vivo 2 All American Vivo CoComelon 3 Grace and Frankie The Kissing Booth 3 Bake Squad 4 Hit & Run Major Payne Gabby’s Dollhouse 5 CoComelon The Vault Home 6 Bake Squad Home Fast and Furious Spy Racers 7 Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami Resort to Love Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir 8 Untold: Malice at the Palace Aftermath Henry Danger 9 Gabby’s Dollhouse The Net Beethoven 10 Brand New Cherry Flavor Misha and the Wolves iCarly

