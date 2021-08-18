What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 18th, 2021

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the US for this week. We’ve got a bunch of titles to cover which have been added between Monday and today so let’s dig in. We’ll also check in on what’s currently trending in the US top 10s. Here’s what’s new and trending on Netflix for August 18th, 2021.
Missed any additions from last week? Check out our end-of-week recap and if you’d prefer to look ahead, we’ve got a preview of what’s set to come to Netflix this week here.
Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix This Week So Far
First, let’s dive into some of the additions we recommend you check out:
The Defeated (Season 1)
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Michael C. Hall, Logan Marshall-Green
Runtime: 45 min
Renamed for Netflix, this action thriller series first aired on ZDF but now is made available to Netflix worldwide.
Starring some top talent, the multi-lingual show, which is called Shadowplay outside of Netflix, is set in 1940s Berlin where an American cop is out looking for his missing brother with the city falling into chaos around them.
Reviews have been generally kind from critics thus far with audience scores sitting around 6.5/10.
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021)
Genre: Documentary, True-crime
Director: Michael Harte
Cast: Dennis Nilsen
Runtime: 85 mins
Serial killer lovers will want to check out this new British documentary that takes a look at Dennis Nilsen, a serial killer who eventually admitted to killing 15 people in the mid-1980s.
This documentary looks back at his gruesome crimes accompanied by his thoughts recorded on audiotapes from his jail cell.
Walk of Shame (2014)
Genre: Comedy
Director: Steven Brill
Cast: Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden, Gillian Jacobs
Writer: Steven Brill
Runtime: 95 min
Added to Netflix at the beginning of the week, came Elizabeth Banks’s comedy from Focus World.
Here’s what you can expect:
“After a night of boozy carousing, a local newscaster finds herself stranded on the streets of LA just hours before the job interview of a lifetime.”
Full List of New Releases Added This Week So Far
For a full list of what’s new on Netflix including expanded listings including trailers, descriptions and more, head over to our new on Netflix hub.
10 New Movies Added So Far This Week
- Black Island (2021) Netflix Original
- Bombay (1995)
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) Netflix Original
- Nneka The Pretty Serpent (2020)
- O Kadhal Kanmani (2015)
- Out of my league (2020) Netflix Original
- Pahuna (2018)
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021) Netflix Original
- Untold: Deal With the Devil (2021) Netflix Original
- Walk of Shame (2014)
4 New TV Series Added So Far This Week
- Mother Goose Club (Seasons 3-4)
- The Defeated (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 5) Netflix Original
- Winx Club (Season 7)
Top 10 Movies, TV Shows & Kids Titles on Netflix for August 18th, 2021
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|Kids
|1
|Outer Banks
|Beckett
|Vivo
|2
|All American
|Vivo
|CoComelon
|3
|Grace and Frankie
|The Kissing Booth 3
|Bake Squad
|4
|Hit & Run
|Major Payne
|Gabby’s Dollhouse
|5
|CoComelon
|The Vault
|Home
|6
|Bake Squad
|Home
|Fast and Furious Spy Racers
|7
|Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
|Resort to Love
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
|8
|Untold: Malice at the Palace
|Aftermath
|Henry Danger
|9
|Gabby’s Dollhouse
|The Net
|Beethoven
|10
|Brand New Cherry Flavor
|Misha and the Wolves
|iCarly
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.