What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 19th, 2020

Netflix has four new titles added today including a couple of great new titles but most of the media attention today will be diverted over to the September 2020 releases. Here's what's new on Netflix for August 19th, 2020 and what's trending in the top TV and movies lists too.

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Allison DeMarcus

Stand back Kim Kardashian, the new reality TV kings and queens have entered the game with *check notes* a reality series following Rascal Flatt’s bassist Jay DeMarcus. No, we’re not pulling your leg.

Six episodes drop today and we get to see the gang go camping, head to Jackson, follow their Thanksgiving events and the planning of a beauty pageant.

High Score (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

The other title worth of note today is a docu-series that’s a must watch if you loved Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us or The Toys that Made Us.

This limited takes a deep dive into some of your favorite childhood retro video games with everything from Sonic to Space Invaders covered.

It’s a love letter to video games of yesteryear and a thoroughly good watch. Check it out.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 19th, 2020

2 New Movies Added Today

Little Singham: Kaal Ka Badla (2020)

Meet the In-Laws (2016)

2 New TV Series Added Today

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) Netflix Original

High Score (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Most Popular TV & Film on Netflix US for August 19th, 2020

Before we leave for the daily new releases, let’s quickly take a look at what’s trending. On the movie side, mostly new movies (added over the past 7 days) dominate the top 10 list with Despicable Me now having spent 93 days in the top 10 movie list.

The Legend of Korra remains at top spot in the TV series list.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Project Power Mr. Peabody & Sherman The Lost Husband Scary Movie 5 Drunk Parents Seventh Son Fearless Despicable Me Work It Dennis the Menace

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US