What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 1st, 2021

It’s a busy day for the start of August on Netflix with the addition of 38 new movies and TV shows to the library. Below we’ve also taken a look at what were the most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix in July 2021. But most importantly, here’s what’s new on Netflix on August 1st, 2021.

Here are today’s top highlights on Netflix for August 1st, 2021:

30 Rock (7 Seasons)

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 138

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit

30 Rock stormed its way through the Emmys over its seven-season run by earning a total of 16 awards.

Liz Lemon, the head of the writer of a smash hit television show is forced to contend with an arrogant new boss, a crazy new actor while trying her hardest to not lose her mind and run a successful show.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Biopic, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 141 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Amy Adams

Based on the real-life exploits of Frank Abagnale, one of the United States’ most infamous counterfeiters of the 20th century. The pairing of DiCaprio and Hanks paves the way for one of the most entertaining cat and mouse games captured on film.

Frank Abagnale Jr. runs away from home after the separation of his mother and father. Without a penny to his name, Frank begins one of the biggest counterfeiting scams of the 20th Century as he pretends to be an air pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer while being chased by the detective Carl Hanratty.

Friday Night Lights (5 Seasons)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 76

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 44. Minutes

Cast: Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Zach Gilford, Aimee Teegarden, Brad Leland

Winner of three Primetime. Emmys, between 2006 and 2011 Friday Night Lights was the definition of must-watch television.

In the rural town of Dillon, Texas, football is is everything, and nothing means more than winning the coveted state football championship. It’s up to Coach Eric Taylor to guide his team to victory as he struggles between being a coach and a father to his own family.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix in July 2021

We’ve taken a look over the past month to showcase what are the most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix in July 2021. Like many regions in the world, Fear Street dominated many of the film’s top tens, however, it was only just able to outdo all four of the five Twilight saga movies.

Meanwhile, in the TV Shows list, Sex/Life was beaten by Manifest.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix in July 2021: 1️⃣Manifest

2️⃣Virgin River

3️⃣Sex/Life

4️⃣Cocomelon

5️⃣Never Have I Ever

6️⃣Too Hot to Handle

7️⃣Atypical

8️⃣Heist

9️⃣The Bureau of Magical Things

🔟All American

Here Are All of Today’s Netflix Additions

33 New Movies Added to Netflix: August 1st, 2021

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Beowulf (2007)

Boyka: Undisputed (2016)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Freedomland (2006)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

I Missed You: Director’s Cut (2021)

Inception (2010)

Magnolia (1999)

Major Payne (1995)

My Girl 2 (1994)

My Girl (1991)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Poms (2019)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Space Cowboys (2000)

Team America: World Police (2004)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Losers (2010)

The Machinist (2004)

The Net (1995)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix: August 1st, 2021

44 Cats (3 Seasons)

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

Hunter x Hunter (Season 6)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!