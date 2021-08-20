What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 20th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to your big roundup of what’s new on Netflix with many new Netflix Original releases today. Here’s a full look at what’s new and what’s trending for August 20th, 2021.

Today is your last chance to watch a number of titles in the United States. The Founder (2016) starring Michael Keaton is set to depart tomorrow as well as kids-favorite Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 20th, 2021

Now let’s dig into our top 3 picks for today.

Sweet Girl (2021)

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Director: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Adria Arjona

Writer: Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz, Will Staples

Runtime: 96 min

Lining up to be a big hit for Netflix is Sweet Girl, a new action-thriller headlined by Jason Momoa. The slick movie follows a husband that is out for justice after his wife gets killed but has to do so while looking after his daughter.

Reviews coming in from both audiences and critics are mixed thus far with many familiar criticisms for Netflix movies. Poor writing, poor acting, and clumsily put together.

The Chair (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, David Morse, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah

Writer: Amanda Peet, Annie Wyman

Runtime: 30 mins

This new comedy is making waves amongst critics as being one of the smartest shows on Netflix. Headlined by Sandra Oh, we follow Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim who lands a new job as the chair of an English department but faces uphill battles.

The Loud House Movie (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Dave Needham

Cast: David Tennant, Grey Griffin, Michelle Gomez

Writer: Kevin Cannarile, Ari Castleton, George Chialtas

Runtime: 83 min

Our final highlight today is the third major Nickelodeon movie Netflix has acquired in recent years. Based on The Loud House series, this solo adventure sees Lincoln Loud and his siblings head to Scotland for a vacation like no other.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 20th, 2021

6 New Movies Added Today

A Faraway Land (2020) – TV-PG – Filipino – In the Faroe Islands, a married woman meets a reporter filming a documentary on overseas Filipino workers, which soon sparks a complicated love story.

– TV-PG – Filipino – In the Faroe Islands, a married woman meets a reporter filming a documentary on overseas Filipino workers, which soon sparks a complicated love story. Gunshot (2018) – TV-MA – Arabic – After a clash at a protest ends in bloodshed, a forensic doctor and a journalist embark on a search for the elusive truth.

– TV-MA – Arabic – After a clash at a protest ends in bloodshed, a forensic doctor and a journalist embark on a search for the elusive truth. Like Crazy (2011) – PG-13 – English – A spirited exchange student and an American man fall in love in LA. But their romance faces an uphill battle when she is forced to return to England.

– PG-13 – English – A spirited exchange student and an American man fall in love in LA. But their romance faces an uphill battle when she is forced to return to England. Man in Love (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin – When he meets a debt-ridden woman who’s caring for her ailing father, a debt collector with a heart of gold sets out to win her love.

– TV-MA – Mandarin – When he meets a debt-ridden woman who’s caring for her ailing father, a debt collector with a heart of gold sets out to win her love. Sweet Girl (2021) Netflix Original – R – English – He lost the love of his life to a pharmaceutical company’s greed. Now his daughter is without a mother, and he’s without justice. For now.

– R – English – He lost the love of his life to a pharmaceutical company’s greed. Now his daughter is without a mother, and he’s without justice. For now. The Loud House Movie (2021) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – With his parents and all 10 sisters in tow, Lincoln Loud heads to Scotland and learns that royalty runs in the family in this global musical journey!

5 New TV Series Added Today

Comedy Premium League (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – With satirical sketches, cheeky debates and blistering roasts, 16 of India’s wittiest entertainers compete in teams to be named the ultimate comedy champs.

– TV-MA – Hindi – With satirical sketches, cheeky debates and blistering roasts, 16 of India’s wittiest entertainers compete in teams to be named the ultimate comedy champs. Everything Will Be Fine (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A separated couple live together for their child’s sake in this satirical dramedy about what it means to be a good parent and spouse in today’s world.

– TV-MA – English – A separated couple live together for their child’s sake in this satirical dramedy about what it means to be a good parent and spouse in today’s world. Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody (Season 1) – TV-PG – Korean – Refreshing and flavorful, naengmyeon is Korea’s coolest summertime staple. A journey through its history begins, from how it’s cooked to how it’s loved.

– TV-PG – Korean – Refreshing and flavorful, naengmyeon is Korea’s coolest summertime staple. A journey through its history begins, from how it’s cooked to how it’s loved. Mighty Raju (Season 4) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – Born with superhuman abilities, young Raju wants to use his powers to make the world a better place — but that will mean facing plenty of challenges!

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – Born with superhuman abilities, young Raju wants to use his powers to make the world a better place — but that will mean facing plenty of challenges! The Chair (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – At a major university, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 20th, 2021

# TV Shows Movies 1 Outer Banks Vivo 2 All American Beckett 3 CoComelon The Kissing Booth 3 4 Bake Squad Black Island 5 Grace and Frankie Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes 6 Hit & Run Major Payne 7 Gabby’s Dollhouse Untold: Deal with the Devil 8 Manifest Untold: Malice at the Palace 9 Shadowplay The Vault 10 Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami Home

