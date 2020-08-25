What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 25th, 2020

Welcome to your first recap of what’s new on Netflix for this week and we’ve got four new titles to cover that have been released over the past two days. We’ll also dive into the top 10 trending movies and TV series which remarkably has very little movement.
In case you missed our preview of what’s to come for the week, you missed the big title Cobra Kai which is lined up for Friday. Likewise, if you missed any of the additions over the past week, you can check those out in our weekly recap.
Now let’s look at what’s new for August 25th, 2020.
Trinkets (Season 2)
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, Quintessa Swindell, Brandon Butler
Trinkets arrived on Netflix to not much fanfare last year and was given a second season (and final season) order soon after its release. It’s a highly underrated title though which is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.
10 new episodes dropped on Netflix today with the friendship of the three shoplifters potentially at risk as their past could rob them of a future.
Bunk’d (Season 4)
Genre: Comedy, Family
Cast: Miranda May, Peyton List, Karan Brar, Skai Jackson
Writer: Pamela Eells
Disney Channel content is rare enough on Netflix but new Disney Channel content is even rarer with most new Disney titles naturally heading over to Disney+.
The kids series follows a summer camp in Maine and the adventures the kids have there.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 25th, 2020
4 New TV Series Added Today
- Bunk’d (Season 4)
- Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Creative Indians (Season 2)
- Trinkets (Season 2) Netflix Original
Most Watched on Netflix for August 25th, 2020
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Project Power
|Lucifer
|2
|Drunk Parents
|The Umbrella Academy
|3
|The Sleepover
|Hoops
|4
|1BR
|The Legend of Korra
|5
|Mr. Peabody & Sherman
|High Score
|6
|The Lost Husband
|Rust Valley Restorers
|7
|Despicable Me
|Teenage Bounty Hunters
|8
|Kill the Irishman
|The Game
|9
|The Grinch
|The Office
|10
|Fearless
|Shameless
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know down in the comments.