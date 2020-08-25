What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 25th, 2020

Welcome to your first recap of what’s new on Netflix for this week and we’ve got four new titles to cover that have been released over the past two days. We’ll also dive into the top 10 trending movies and TV series which remarkably has very little movement.

Now let’s look at what’s new for August 25th, 2020.

Trinkets (Season 2)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, Quintessa Swindell, Brandon Butler

Trinkets arrived on Netflix to not much fanfare last year and was given a second season (and final season) order soon after its release. It’s a highly underrated title though which is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.

10 new episodes dropped on Netflix today with the friendship of the three shoplifters potentially at risk as their past could rob them of a future.

Bunk’d (Season 4)

Genre: Comedy, Family

Cast: Miranda May, Peyton List, Karan Brar, Skai Jackson

Writer: Pamela Eells

Disney Channel content is rare enough on Netflix but new Disney Channel content is even rarer with most new Disney titles naturally heading over to Disney+.

The kids series follows a summer camp in Maine and the adventures the kids have there.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 25th, 2020

4 New TV Series Added Today

Bunk’d (Season 4)

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Creative Indians (Season 2)

Trinkets (Season 2) Netflix Original

Most Watched on Netflix for August 25th, 2020

# Movies TV Series 1 Project Power Lucifer 2 Drunk Parents The Umbrella Academy 3 The Sleepover Hoops 4 1BR The Legend of Korra 5 Mr. Peabody & Sherman High Score 6 The Lost Husband Rust Valley Restorers 7 Despicable Me Teenage Bounty Hunters 8 Kill the Irishman The Game 9 The Grinch The Office 10 Fearless Shameless

