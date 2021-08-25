What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 25th, 2021

It’s a relatively busy mid-week for Netflix this Wednesday with the addition of 11 new movies and TV shows, with Originals dominating the list of new titles. Here’s a full look at what’s new and what’s popular on Netflix for August 25th, 2021.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 25th, 2021

Here are our top 3 picks on Netflix today:

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) N

Genre: Documentary

Director: Joshua Rofé

Runtime: 92 Minutes

Beyond the paint and the canvas, how many of us truly know world-famous artist Bob Ross? In this in-depth documentary, the life, and illustrious career of Bob Ross is explored, and in particular the battle for his business empire that cast a large looming shadow over all his happy trees.

Clickbait (Limited Series) N

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Brad Anderson, Emma Freeman, Cherie Nowlan, Ben Young

Cast: Zoe Kazan, Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel, Jessica Collins, Andrea Demetriades

Writer: Tony Ayres, Christian White

Runtime: 42-52 Minutes | Episodes: 8

We suspect that Clickbait is going to be one of the most popular Originals on Netflix this week, and it’s not hard to see why. The blend of crime, drama and an online twist will almost be irresistible for some subscribers.

Loving and doting father Nick Brewer mysteriously vanishes, only to one day appear online. Badly beaten, and holding a card that declares “I abuse women. at 5 million views, I do.” Has Nick declared his guilt for crimes his wife never knew about? Or has he been set up for something far more sinister? Nick’s wife and sister are in a race against time to save him, but as uncover secrets to Nick’s past, perhaps he isn’t the man they thought they knew after all.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) N

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Director: Harald Zwart, Petter Holmsen

Cast: Kathrine Thorborg Johansen, Elias Holmen Sørensen, André Sørum, Øystein Røger, Kim Fairchild

Writer: Petter Holmsen, Sofia Lersol Lund, Øyvind Rune Stålen

Runtime: 44 Minutes | Episodes: 6

If you’re looking to fill a Santa Clarita Diet hole in your life, then look no further than Post Mortem. While the plot does slightly differ from that of the Drew Barrymore horror-comedy, it certainly is extremely reminiscent of the controversially canceled Netflix Original.

Hours after dying, Live Hallangen suddenly awakes with a sudden urge for blood. Meanwhile, her brother Odd is struggling to keep the family funeral home afloat due to a lack of deaths in the town. Live realizes her urge for blood can solve her brother’s problem, but she must now decide if she is willing to sacrifice the people of her town for the survival of the family business.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 25th, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

Really Love (2020) – TV-MA – English – In a gentrified Washington DC, a Black painter is rising in the competitive art world while trying to balance a whirlwind romance he never expected to be in.

– TV-MA – English – In a gentrified Washington DC, a Black painter is rising in the competitive art world while trying to balance a whirlwind romance he never expected to be in. The November Man (2014) – R – English – Pierce Brosnan stars as ex-CIA operative Peter Deveraux, who is brought out of retirement on a personal mission that sees himself pitted against a former pupil in a deadly game between a Russian President-elect and CIA officials.

– R – English – Pierce Brosnan stars as ex-CIA operative Peter Deveraux, who is brought out of retirement on a personal mission that sees himself pitted against a former pupil in a deadly game between a Russian President-elect and CIA officials. The Old Ways (2020) – R – English – Horror centered around journalist Cristina, who upon traveling to her ancestral home of Veracruz to investigate a story of sorcery and healing is kidnapped by a group of locals who believe her to be the devil incarnated.

– R – English – Horror centered around journalist Cristina, who upon traveling to her ancestral home of Veracruz to investigate a story of sorcery and healing is kidnapped by a group of locals who believe her to be the devil incarnated. The Water Man (2021) – PG – English – Family adventure starring David Oyelowo and Rosario Dawson that sees a young boy set on a quest to search for a mythical figure that can heal his ill mother.

3 New TV Shows Added Today

Clickbait (Limited Series) N – TV-MA – English – Nick Brewer, a loving and doting father, and husband is mysteriously abducted, only to appear on a video online with a message declaring he is an abuser of woman, and at 5 million views he will die. It’s up to his wife and sister to rescue him, but as they uncover the secrets to Nick’s past, perhaps he isn’t the man they thought he was after all.

– TV-MA – English – Nick Brewer, a loving and doting father, and husband is mysteriously abducted, only to appear on a video online with a message declaring he is an abuser of woman, and at 5 million views he will die. It’s up to his wife and sister to rescue him, but as they uncover the secrets to Nick’s past, perhaps he isn’t the man they thought he was after all. Open Your Eyes (Season 1) N – R – Polish – After a tragic accident kills her family, it ultimately leaves teenage Julka in a treatment center for amnesia, she begins to have strange dreams that seem all too visceral and real. When Julka begins to question the reality around her and tries to discover the truth, she attempts to escape the facility and the world around her.

– R – Polish – After a tragic accident kills her family, it ultimately leaves teenage Julka in a treatment center for amnesia, she begins to have strange dreams that seem all too visceral and real. When Julka begins to question the reality around her and tries to discover the truth, she attempts to escape the facility and the world around her. Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) N – R – Norwegian – Hours after dying, Live Hallangen suddenly awakes with a sudden urge for blood. Meanwhile, her brother Odd is struggling to keep the family funeral home afloat due to a lack of deaths in the town. Live realizes her urge for blood can solve her brother’s problem, but she must now decide if she is willing to sacrifice the people of her town for the survival of the family business.

3 New Documentaries Added Today

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) N – An in-depth look into behind the scenes of Bob Ross’s illustrious career, and the battle for his business empire.

– An in-depth look into behind the scenes of Bob Ross’s illustrious career, and the battle for his business empire. John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Season 1) N – Medium João Teixeira de Faria was idolized by the world but his horrifying abuse that lead to his downfall was revealed by survivors, prosecutors, and the press.

– Medium João Teixeira de Faria was idolized by the world but his horrifying abuse that lead to his downfall was revealed by survivors, prosecutors, and the press. The River Runner (2021) – A kayaker attempts to become the first person to paddle the four great rivers that flow from Tibet’s sacred Mount Kailash.

1 New Reality Series Added Today

Motel Makeover (Season 1) N – Amid project pitfalls and a pandemic, besties-turned-business partners bring their design magic to a rundown motel and revamp it into a go-to getaway.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 25th, 2021

# TV Shows Movies 1 Manifest Sweet Girl 2 The Chair The Loud House Movie 3 All American Vivo 4 Outer Banks The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf 5 CoComelon The Kissing Booth 3 6 Bake Squad Walk of Shame 7 Shadowplay Home 8 Gabby’s Dollhouse Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes 9 Grace and Frankie Untold: Caitlyn Jenner 10 Virgin River Major Payne

What have you been watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments below!