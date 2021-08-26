What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 26th, 2021

It’s a quiet Thursday for Netflix with the addition of only two new TV shows to the library. Despite the lack of quantity, there’s still lots to be enjoyed from today’s additions, especially Edens Zero, Netflix’s latest anime. Here’s a full look at what’s new and what’s popular on Netflix for August 26th, 2021.

Best New TV Shows on Netflix for August 26th, 2021

Edens Zero (Season 1) N

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Yuji Suzuki

Cast: Takuma Terashima, Mikako Komatsu, Shiki Aoki, Hiromichi Tezuka, Rie Kugimiya

Writer: Hiro Mashima

Runtime: 24 Minutes | Episodes: 12

Since the end of Fairy Tail, author Hiro Mashima has been hard at work with his latest creation, Edens Zero. The manga has already amassed a loyal fan following, with many of them transitioning from Fairy Tail. Without a doubt, Edens Zero is one of the biggest acquisitions Netflix has made in 2021.

In the Granbell Kingdom, inside of an abandoned amusement park, the young boy Shiki has lived his entire life amongst the machines and animatronics. Unbeknownst to Rebecca, and her cat companion Happy, who are exploring the park, they are the first human visitors the park has had in a hundred years. When Shiki’s home becomes the center of a robotic rebellion, it becomes too dangerous for him to stay, so he joins Rebecca and Happy in their spaceship as they travel the cosmos.

Family Reunion (Part 4) N

Genre: Comedy

Director: Multiple

Cast: Talia Jackson, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Loretta Devine, Isaiah Russell-Bailey

Writer: Multiple

Runtime: 28 Minutes | Episodes:

Compared to many of Netflix’s attempts at producing a decent sitcom, Family Reunion is easily one of their best success stories in the genre.

The McKellan family moves from Seattle all the way back to Georgia so they can be closer to their extended family. With three-hour church services and humidity hair, the McKellan’s truly are fish out of water but it’s nothing some of M’Dear’s home cooking can’t solve. As the McKellan’s get used to their extended family in the American south there’s a lot to learn about the Georgian way of life.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 26th, 2021

2 New Television Shows Added to Netflix Today

Edens Zero (Season 1) N – Anime – Japanese/English – After growing up on an island populated by robots, Shiki has never had a human friend. However, one day B-Cuber Rebecca and her cat companion Happy find the island, and soon Shiki finds himself with his first human friend and whisked away on an adventure to explore the galaxy.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 26th, 2021

