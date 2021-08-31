What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 31st, 2021

Three new releases just touched down on Netflix in the United States today. There’s a mixture of new titles but don’t worry if there’s nothing for you, there’s a bunch more coming tomorrow.

Over 90 movies and TV shows are set to depart Netflix tomorrow. There are tons of movies worth watching but if we had to pick three, we’d suggest you give The Social Network a rewatch, binge through the British series Toast of London, and for the kids, The Wild Thornberrys Movie is a superb watch nearly 20 years on.

The removals from Netflix today included:

Casino Royale

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

The Eichmann Show

As there are only three titles, we’ll give each a run-through below.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 31st, 2021

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Cast: Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich, Rene Russo

Writer: Jeff Maguire

Runtime: 128 min

Nominated for three Oscars and winner of many other awards, this 1993 classic starring Clint Eastwood just touched down on Netflix, and believe it or not, it’s for the first time for many many years.

The classic film sees Eastwood play a veteran Secret Service agent confronting a killer having failed to save President John F. Kennedy.

The movie had a budget of $40 million at the time and went on to gross close to $200 million at the box office.

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Marie Kondo

Runtime: 41 mins

It’s been two years since Marie Kondo first debuted on Netflix with her series Tidying Up in 2019. She’s now back for another outing with an almost identical premise.

Marie Kondo is the queen of clean and will be guiding various families in her ingenious tidying tactics.

In addition, more episodes are planned at least according to casting calls!

Untold: Crime & Penalties (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Sports

Director: Chapman Way, Maclain Way

Runtime: 86 mins

Today sees the release of the penultimate Netflix documentary in its new Untold series which has seen three documentaries released so far.

Here’s what you can expect from today’s sports doc which hones in on hockey:

“They were the bad boys of hockey — a team bought by a man with mob ties, run by his 17-year-old son, and with a rep for being as violent as they were good.”

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 31st, 2021

# TV Shows Movies 1 Clickbait He’s All That 2 Manifest SAS: Red Notice 3 CoComelon Sweet Girl 4 All American Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed 5 Outer Banks Vivo 6 Family Reunion The Loud House Movie 7 The Chair The Old Ways 8 Bake Squad The Water Man 9 Gabby’s Dollhouse The November Man 10 Edens Zero Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.