What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 4th, 2021

A big collection of new releases hit Netflix for today and overnight. Here’s a roundup of the 12 new titles that have made their way onto Netflix for August 4th and what’s currently trending in the top 10s.

As we mentioned in yesterday’s new on Netflix roundup, #cats_the_mewvie (2020) is set to depart tomorrow as well as Alarmoty in the Land of Fire (2017) and Detention Letter (2017).

Still lots to look forward to later this week including the likes of Vivo, Quartet and The Paper Tigers.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for August 4th, 2021

Aftermath (2021)

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Peter Winther

Cast: Ashley Greene, Shawn Ashmore, Sharif Atkins

Writer: Dakota Gorman, Peter Winther

Runtime: 114 min

The majority of Netflix regions got access to the 2021 Aftermath movie starring Shawn Ashmore who is currently rocking on Netflix’s Locke & Key series.

Here’s what to expect from the thriller:

“Desperate to save their marriage, a young couple takes a deal and moves into their dream home, but disturbing events reveal the house’s troubled history.”

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Billy Corben

Runtime: 51 mins

Writer and director Billy Corben made his mark on the movie world with the release of Cocaine Cowboys in 2006 and after a couple of sequels, Corben now returns to the subject with a brand new docu-series.

For those unaware of the story, the docuseries will recount two high school dropouts who eventually became the biggest drug kingpins in Miami.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Mark Towle, Shawn Pilot, Constance Nunes, Tony Quinones, Mike “Caveman” Pyle

Runtime: 40 min

One of our favorite reality series Netflix continues to produce is Car Masters which continues to see wild new projects come to the doorstep of Gotham Garage.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series third outing:

“As Gotham Garage’s star rises, Mark broadens his business strategy beyond “upgrade and trade” as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 4th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

Aftermath (2021)

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (2012)

’76 (2016)

9 New TV Series Added Today

Autumn’s Concerto (Season 1)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3) Netflix Original

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Control Z (Season 2) Netflix Original

Cooking With Paris (Season 1) Netflix Original

Office Girls (Season 1)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)

Two Fathers (Season 1)

You’re My Destiny (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 4th, 2021