What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: August 6th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to your end-of-week daily recap of what’s new on Netflix. We’ve got 11 new titles to cover which hit Netflix between yesterday and today including the headline Netflix Originals for the week. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for August 6th, 2021.

Looking ahead to the weekend, you’ve got the martial arts comedy The Paper Tigers dropping tomorrow (August 7th) and the excellent Dustin Hoffman-directed movie Quartet on Sunday.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for August 6th

Vivo (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Kirk DeMicco, Brandon Jeffords

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana

Writer: Peter Barsocchini, Kirk DeMicco, Quiara Alegría Hudes

Runtime: 103 min

We begin with the third major animation title Netflix has picked up from Sony Animation this year in the form of Vivo.

The musical movie truly showcases the creative talent that Sony Animation has to offer and once again, demonstrates the broad talent of Lin-Manuel Miranda too.

Reviews have generally been favorable toward the movie. On RottenTomatoes, the movie is now certified fresh sitting at 89%. James Berardinelli for ReelViews said the movie is one of the best-animated films to have gone directly to Netflix.

The Swarm (2020)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Director: Just Philippot

Cast: Suliane Brahim, Sofian Khammes, Marie Narbonne

Writer: Jérôme Genevray, Franck Victor

Runtime: 101 min

Coming to Netflix today from France is a new boutique movie in the form of The Swarm.

Here’s what you can expect from the thriller:

“A single mother breeds locusts as high-protein food, but has trouble getting them to reproduce — until she finds they have a taste for blood.”

Friend of the site, The Netflix Film Project, gave the film a recommendation saying:

“The premise of The Swarm sounds very B-movie, but it is a great eco-horror and artistically at least, this year’s The Platform.”

Hit & Run (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Lior Raz, Kaelen Ohm, Sanaa Lathan, Moran Rosenblatt, Lior Ashkenazi, Gregg Henry

Runtime: 54 mins

A brand new action crime series with Lior Raz (known for Netflix’s Fauda series) just dropped on Netflix today.

It tells the story of man who has his life flipped upside down when his wife is mysteriously killed and he goes looking for answers.

Top talent is visible in front of and behind the cameras on this one and all the marketing material is mostly rubbish (in our opinion) we hope this one grows in popularity over time.

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Laura Fairrie

Cast: Hazel Collins, Joan Collins, Jennifer Daugherty

Runtime: 96 min

Added to Netflix yesterday and making its SVOD debut on Netflix is the documentary that looks into the life of Jackie Collins looking to answer the question is she a genius or a con artist.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 6th

8 New Movies Added to Netflix

Chennai Express (2013)

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Esperando la carroza (1985)

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (2021)

Quam’s Money (2020)

Tango Feroz (2001)

The Swarm (2020) Netflix Original

Vivo (2021) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added to Netflix

Hit & Run (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mighty Raju (Seasons 1-2)

Navarasa (Volume 1) Netflix Original

