What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 10th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to a bumper Friday edition of what’s new on Netflix. While it’s not all gold, there’s still plenty new to watch on Netflix this weekend. Let’s take a look at everything new and what’s trending on Netflix for December 10th, 2021.

Quick housekeeping before we dig in. No major removals but as we mentioned in yesterday’s roundup, you really want to be binging through Halt and Catch Fire before it departs early next week.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 10th, 2021

Back to the Outback (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Harry Cripps, Clare Knight

Cast: Jacki Weaver, Guy Pearce, Isla Fisher

Writer: Harry Cripps, Gregory Lessans

Runtime: 95 min

2021 has been a fantastic year for new animated feature films and Netflix isn’t done just yet. Of the two major animated films coming in December, Back to the Outback has been on our radars for quite some time.

The new movie flips the script on characteristics you’d expect from animals from the zoo. Animals you’d traditionally consider nice and cuddly are nasty while the more dangerous critters become friendly.

Back to the Outback sees our cast escape from the zoo in the hopes of going home.

The Shack (2017)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Director: Stuart Hazeldine

Cast: Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Tim McGraw

Writer: John Fusco, Andrew Lanham, Destin Daniel Cretton

Runtime: 132 min

Sticking with movies, we’ve got one of the few licensed English language movies added this month. From Lionsgate, this movie didn’t hit it off with critics four years ago but audiences’ scores are much more favorable.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you’ve not seen it yet:

“After suffering a tragic loss, Mack Phillips seeks answers from a mysterious letter urging him to visit a deserted shack in the Oregon wilderness.”

The Unforgivable (2021)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Nora Fingscheidt

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio

Writer: Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, Courtenay Miles

Runtime: 112 min

The big new movie Netflix wants you watching this weekend is The Unforgiveable which sadly didn’t get the reception from critics it wanted.

Sandra Bullock carries the new crime drama which is about a woman released from prison but finding that getting a new life isn’t quite as easy as she’d first expected.

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Limited Series)

Genre: Crime, Documentary

Director: Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin

Further cashing in on the Tiger King boom Netflix experience during the first parts of the pandemic and releasing just weeks after season 2, we’ve got a new limited series further digging into Doc Antle’s story.

The new limited series is three episodes long and has been getting a lukewarm reception from critics (just like season 2 did).

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 10th, 2021

12 New Movies Added Today

Anonymously Yours (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – After an accidental text message turns into a digital friendship, Vale and Alex start crushing on each other without realizing they’ve met in real life.

– TV-14 – Spanish – After an accidental text message turns into a digital friendship, Vale and Alex start crushing on each other without realizing they’ve met in real life. Back to the Outback (2021) Netflix Original – PG – English – They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold — and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home.

– PG – English – They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold — and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home. Clash (2016) – TV-PG – Arabic – Amid the tumult following Egyptian President Morsi’s ouster, demonstrators from divergent backgrounds are brought together inside a police truck.

– TV-PG – Arabic – Amid the tumult following Egyptian President Morsi’s ouster, demonstrators from divergent backgrounds are brought together inside a police truck. Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017) – TV-MA – English – This music-driven documentary charts Clive Davis’ 50-year career as one of the world’s most influential record moguls.

– TV-MA – English – This music-driven documentary charts Clive Davis’ 50-year career as one of the world’s most influential record moguls. Dear Son (2018) – TV-MA – Arabic – Inspired by real events, a Tunisian middle-aged couple’s life turns upside down when their only son travels to Syria to join ISIS.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Inspired by real events, a Tunisian middle-aged couple’s life turns upside down when their only son travels to Syria to join ISIS. Facing Mecca (2017) – TV-PG – Swiss German – Dead set on burying his wife in accordance with Muslim rites, a Syrian man gets hurdled by Swiss bureaucracy, but pensioner Roli offers a creative fix.

– TV-PG – Swiss German – Dead set on burying his wife in accordance with Muslim rites, a Syrian man gets hurdled by Swiss bureaucracy, but pensioner Roli offers a creative fix. Falafel (2006) – TV-MA – Arabic – In Beirut, a city haunted by war, a young man’s simple quest to meet a woman at an after-hours party takes on sinister overtones as true danger looms.

– TV-MA – Arabic – In Beirut, a city haunted by war, a young man’s simple quest to meet a woman at an after-hours party takes on sinister overtones as true danger looms. Still Out of My League (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – After breaking up with her dreamboat, Marta finds love with an artist. But life throws a few twists into the mix for the ailing woman and her friends.

– TV-MA – Italian – After breaking up with her dreamboat, Marta finds love with an artist. But life throws a few twists into the mix for the ailing woman and her friends. The Shack (2017) – PG-13 – English – After suffering a tragic loss, Mack Phillips seeks answers from a mysterious letter urging him to visit a deserted shack in the Oregon wilderness.

– PG-13 – English – After suffering a tragic loss, Mack Phillips seeks answers from a mysterious letter urging him to visit a deserted shack in the Oregon wilderness. The Unforgivable (2021) Netflix Original – R – English – Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.

– R – English – Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind. Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This “Tiger King” docuseries details disturbing allegations of sexual abuse, violence and misconduct by big cat zoo owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle.

– TV-MA – English – This “Tiger King” docuseries details disturbing allegations of sexual abuse, violence and misconduct by big cat zoo owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle. Two (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Two strangers awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together, and are further shocked when they learn who’s behind their horrifying ordeal.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Aranyak (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Free-spirited Tumi always manages to make a mess of things. Can she make it through this holiday family reunion without ruining it completely?

– TV-MA – English – Free-spirited Tumi always manages to make a mess of things. Can she make it through this holiday family reunion without ruining it completely? Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, this adult animation, live-action hybrid celebrates the campy, Saturday-morning shows of the ’80s and ’90s.

– TV-14 – English – Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, this adult animation, live-action hybrid celebrates the campy, Saturday-morning shows of the ’80s and ’90s. Twentysomethings: Austin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 10th, 2021