What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 11th, 2020

A quieter Friday than most but there are still a few titles worthy of note as we’ll cover below. In total, 6 new titles were added today. Let’s take a look at what’s new, what’s trending today, and what’s been trending over the past 7 days.

The Prom (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Musical

Director: Ryan Murphy

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington

Runtime: 132 mins

The big highlight of today is The Prom, the all-new musical featuring an all-star cast based on the broadway play and produced by Ryan Murphy.

Whether the movie will break into the mainstream is yet to be seen but reviews seem to have divided audiences with a 46 on Metacritic and currently only showing a 5.1/10 on IMDb.

Canvas (2020)

Genre: Family, Animation

Director: Frank E. Abney III

Runtime: 9 mins

If you love animation shorts, this could be Netflix’s best to date.

Directed by Frank E. Abney III, the short follows a man who has lost the will to paint after a devastating loss.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 11th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

A Giant Jack Christmas (A Trash Truck Christmas) (2020) Netflix Original

Canvas (2020) Netflix Original

Giving Voice (2020) Netflix Original

The Prom (2020) Netflix Original

Torbaaz (2018)

1 New TV Series Added Today

The Mess You Leave Behind (Limited Series) Netflix Original

