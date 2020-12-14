What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 14th, 2020

Welcome to the first daily recap of the week where three Netflix Originals break in the new week and arguably, all three are top-tier content. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending in the top 10s on Netflix for December 14th, 2020.

Lots to look forward to for the rest of the week particularly on Wednesday where we get a host of new content added.

One of the new titles is a Christmas movie today in the form of A California Christmas which we’ve now included in our new Christmas titles on Netflix list.

Hilda (Season 2)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Cast: Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, Oliver Nelson, Daisy Haggard

Writer: Kurt Mueller, Luke Pearson, Stephanie Simpson

We kickstart our highlights off with an absolute gem that doesn’t get the attention it deserves on Netflix in the form of the family animated adaptation of Hilda.

The animated series is a fun adventure following Hilda and her friends as they encounter magical creatures as they venture off to the city.

Season 2 by all accounts keeps up the incredible quality from the first two seasons.

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Shaun Benson, Brennan Clost, Barton Cowperthwaite, Bayardo De Murguia

Runtime: 60 min

Netflix has high hopes for this new drama series calling it “your next obsession”. Early reviews indicate it could achieve just that.

Here’s what you can expect from the mystery thriller series:

“When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal — and cutthroat competition.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 14th, 2020

1 New Movies Added Today

A California Christmas (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

Hilda (Season 2) Netflix Original

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for December 14th, 2020

# Movies TV Series 1 Ava Manhunt: Deadly Games 2 The Prom Virgin River 3 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Big Mouth 4 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Selena: The Series 5 Triple 9 The Queen’s Gambit 6 The Christmas Chronicles Cocomelon 7 Peppermint The Crown 8 Marauders El desorden que dejas 9 Little Nicky The Office 10 A Trash Truck Christmas Ink Master

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments below and if you missed anything from last week, we’ve rounded up the week in a separate post.