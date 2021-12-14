What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 14th, 2021

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got a number of titles to cover. There are 8 new releases on Netflix in the United States to cover plus we’ll also check in with what’s trending on the Netflix top 10s for December 14th, 2021.

Today we saw the removal Halt and Catch Fire with today being your last chance to watch dozens of titles on Netflix. Among the biggest titles leaving tomorrow includes Hjørdis, kid’s franchise Pocoyo, the Australian series Rake and some Scooby-Doo entries.

Now, let’s check out what’s new on Netflix:

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 14th

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Director: Gavin Hood

Cast: Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul, Alan Rickman

Writer: Guy Hibbert

Runtime: 102 min

This British thriller arrived on Netflix on Monday and serves as the late Alan Rickman’s final live-action feature film and is dedicated to his memory.

The reviews for the movie are incredibly strong with it carrying a 95% on RottenTomatoes. The Chicago Sun-Times says the work of Alan Rickman in this film serves as “a reminder of what a special talent he possessed.”

Here’s what you can expect if you plan to dive in:

“When a complex mission to capture enemy targets turns into a drone strike, politicians and military brass must decide the cost of collateral damage.”

Fast Color (2018)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Julia Hart

Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Strathairn, Lorraine Toussaint

Writer: Julia Hart, Jordan Horowitz

Runtime: 100 min

Added to Netflix over the weekend, Fast Color is a superhero movie that flew well under the radar when it was released three years ago.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (most recently seen in Loki and The Morning Show) plays the role of Ruth, a woman who has spent many years hiding because of her abilities.

The movie is released by Lionsgate.

Russell Howard: Lubricant (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Stand-up

Cast: Russell Howard

Runtime: 59 mins

Ending on a light note, we come to a new stand-up special and an accompanying documentary from British comedian Russell Howard. The special was filmed during the midst of the global pandemic and the accompanying documentary to Lubricant is of the efforts to get the special done.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix

Note: this is every new release between December 11th and December 14th, 2021. You can view our last roundup of what’s new on Netflix here.

4 New Movies Added

Eye in the Sky (2015) – R – English

– R – English Ezra (2007) – TV-MA – English – Kidnapped as a child by a rebel group, Ezra testifies before a truth and reconciliation commission about the brutal experience of becoming a soldier.

– TV-MA – English – Kidnapped as a child by a rebel group, Ezra testifies before a truth and reconciliation commission about the brutal experience of becoming a soldier. Fast Color (2018) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Summersette’s biggest baddies join forces on New Year’s Eve to battle Zoey and the Beam Team. But cool cousin Zara powers up to help save the day!

4 New TV Series Added

Bonus Family (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – A new couple, their exes and their children navigate the emotional challenges and tricky logistics of blended family life in this Swedish dramedy.

– TV-MA – Swedish – A new couple, their exes and their children navigate the emotional challenges and tricky logistics of blended family life in this Swedish dramedy. Russell Howard: Lubricant (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This two-part special features comic Russell Howard’s delayed-yet-delighted return to the stage and a look at his life during an unexpected lockdown.

– TV-MA – English – This two-part special features comic Russell Howard’s delayed-yet-delighted return to the stage and a look at his life during an unexpected lockdown. The Future Diary (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese – In this reality series, complete strangers meet and receive a diary holding the script to their very own love story. Will true romance follow?

– TV-PG – Japanese – In this reality series, complete strangers meet and receive a diary holding the script to their very own love story. Will true romance follow? The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – On the motorbike road trip of their dreams, buddies Rain and Ro Hong-chul relax and unwind as they delight in tasty eats and scenic locales around Korea.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for December 14th, 2021

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Queen of Flow The Unforgivable 2 Lost in Space The Shack 3 The Witcher Back to the Outback 4 Money Heist Law Abiding Citizen 5 CoComelon Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6 Twentysomethings: Austin Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat 7 Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story Red Notice 8 Ink Master Stepmom 9 True Story Body of Lies 10 Selling Sunset Think Like a Man

What are you watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments down below.