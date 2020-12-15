What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 15th, 2020

Today saw a large number of new releases on Netflix in the US which we’ll take you through below. In total, 7 new titles came to Netflix including two big movies, licensed reality series, a new kids series, and a docu-series looking into your favorite music.
Although today saw the addition of 7 titles, it also saw the removal of over 20 titles. Big titles like Bad Education and its movie departed. As did every season of Hart of Dixie and a couple of Warner Brothers cartoons in the form of Tom and Jerry and Scooby-doo.
Now let’s take a look at the best new movies and TV series added to Netflix today:
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Genre: Biography, Drama
Director: Farhad Safinia
Cast: Mel Gibson, Sean Penn, Eddie Marsan, Natalie Dormer
Runtime: 124 min
Mel Gibson headlined this movie that saw a theatrical release last year but didn’t get a huge amount of love at the box office. Now, it’s on Netflix in the United States.
Here’s what you can expect:
“While working on the first Oxford English Dictionary, a scholar receives thousands of entries from a doctor with a lengthy vocabulary and dark secrets.”
The Grizzlies (2018)
Genre: Biography, Drama
Director: Miranda de Pencier
Cast: Jack Anawak, Fred Bailey, Seth Burke, Mary Buscemi
Writer: Moira Walley-Beckett, Graham Yost
Runtime: 102 min
The second movie added to Netflix today is a sports drama about a group of students living in a remote Artic town who learn and bond when playing lacrosse.
A strong set of reviews gave this movie an 83% rating on RottenTomatoes.
Multiple ViacomCBS Reality Series
Today, a bunch of licensed series came to Netflix each with 2 seasons apiece. Most of which are from ViacomCBS and its subsidiary channels such as MTV and VH1.
The additions include:
- Teen Mom 2 – Following the highs and lows of parenting when you’re a teen
- Black Ink Crew New York – Harlem tattoo shop reality series
- The Challenge – Contestants compete in races and elimination challenges.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 15th, 2020
2 New Movies Added Today
- The Grizzlies (2018)
- The Professor and the Madman (2019)
5 New TV Series Added Today
- Black Ink Crew New York (2 Seasons)
- Pup Academy (Season 2)
- Song Exploder (Volume 2) Netflix Original
- Teen Mom 2 (2 Seasons)
- The Challenge (2 Seasons)
Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for December 15th, 2020
A California Christmas which debuted on Netflix yesterday has shot straight up to the top of the movie list from yesterday while the TV series list looks almost identical to yesterday.
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|A California Christmas
|Manhunt: Deadly Games
|2
|Ava
|Big Mouth
|3
|The Prom
|Virgin River
|4
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|Cocomelon
|5
|Triple 9
|The Queen’s Gambit
|6
|The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
|Selena: The Series
|7
|Peppermint
|Tiny Pretty Things
|8
|The Christmas Chronicles
|The Crown
|9
|Little Nicky
|The Office
|10
|Marauders
|Grizzy & the Lemmings