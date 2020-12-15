What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 15th, 2020

Today saw a large number of new releases on Netflix in the US which we’ll take you through below. In total, 7 new titles came to Netflix including two big movies, licensed reality series, a new kids series, and a docu-series looking into your favorite music.

Although today saw the addition of 7 titles, it also saw the removal of over 20 titles. Big titles like Bad Education and its movie departed. As did every season of Hart of Dixie and a couple of Warner Brothers cartoons in the form of Tom and Jerry and Scooby-doo.

Now let’s take a look at the best new movies and TV series added to Netflix today:

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Farhad Safinia

Cast: Mel Gibson, Sean Penn, Eddie Marsan, Natalie Dormer

Runtime: 124 min

Mel Gibson headlined this movie that saw a theatrical release last year but didn’t get a huge amount of love at the box office. Now, it’s on Netflix in the United States.

Here’s what you can expect:

“While working on the first Oxford English Dictionary, a scholar receives thousands of entries from a doctor with a lengthy vocabulary and dark secrets.”

The Grizzlies (2018)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Miranda de Pencier

Cast: Jack Anawak, Fred Bailey, Seth Burke, Mary Buscemi

Writer: Moira Walley-Beckett, Graham Yost

Runtime: 102 min

The second movie added to Netflix today is a sports drama about a group of students living in a remote Artic town who learn and bond when playing lacrosse.

A strong set of reviews gave this movie an 83% rating on RottenTomatoes.

Multiple ViacomCBS Reality Series

Today, a bunch of licensed series came to Netflix each with 2 seasons apiece. Most of which are from ViacomCBS and its subsidiary channels such as MTV and VH1.

The additions include:

Teen Mom 2 – Following the highs and lows of parenting when you’re a teen

Black Ink Crew New York – Harlem tattoo shop reality series

The Challenge – Contestants compete in races and elimination challenges.

