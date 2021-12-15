What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 15th, 2021

Happy mid-week and once again, we’re going to be covering all the brand new releases on Netflix in the US. Today, Netflix US saw 8 new releases (technically 12 given we’ve got one film available in 5 language variants) which we’ll detail below and check out what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for December 15th, 2021.

Looking ahead, we just got a full rundown by Netflix regarding what’s coming up on Netflix in January 2022. Likewise, lots more movies and TV shows announced for departure in January too.

Today is your last chance to catch a number of superb movies on Netflix before they leave tomorrow.

Here are the movies leaving:

Kill the Messenger (2014)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Maps to the Stars (2014)

Sister Cities (2016)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 15th, 2021

The Giver (2014)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi

Director: Phillip Noyce

Cast: Brenton Thwaites, Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep

Writer: Michael Mitnick, Robert B. Weide, Lois Lowry

Runtime: 97 min

Although critics weren’t initially keen on this sci-fi romance movie, reviews from audiences have been far kinder in recent years.

With an all-star cast, including Brenton Thwaites who has gone on to become a superstar thanks to DC’s Titans, the movie is set in a future society without hardship or free choice, young Jonas discovers a powerful truth and becomes determined to expose it.

The Hand of God (2021)

Genre: Drama

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Cast: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo

Writer: Paolo Sorrentino

Runtime: 130 min

One of the movies Netflix hopes to perform well at next year’s award ceremonies will be The Hand of God, the new Italian movie written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

The movie is set in 1980s Naples and follows a young man called Fabietto who pursues his love for football as family tragedy strikes, shaping his uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker.

Alongside the movie release on Netflix today, a short 8-minute documentary also hit Netflix.

Selling Tampa (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Runtime: 41 mins

Continuing to pump out reality TV and expand its existing franchises, today we see the spin-off to Selling Sunset hit Netflix called Selling Tampa.

We follow the all-female business of Allure Realty who are selling houses in the luxury market in Tampa, Florida.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for December 15th

Note: An expanded version of this list can be found on our what’s new on Netflix hub.

6 New Movies Added Today

137 Shots (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In this documentary, law enforcement faces scrutiny as Americans demand justice after police violence claims multiple Black lives in Cleveland.

– TV-MA – English – In this documentary, law enforcement faces scrutiny as Americans demand justice after police violence claims multiple Black lives in Cleveland. Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Just as Cayetana is trying to get over her ex–boyfriend with the help of her new friend Felipe, the prince reappears in her life.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Just as Cayetana is trying to get over her ex–boyfriend with the help of her new friend Felipe, the prince reappears in her life. Kurup (2021) – TV-14 – Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada – This thriller traces a now-infamous fugitive’s early life, ambitious rise and murderous plot to cheat the system for quick money. Based on real events.

– TV-14 – Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada – This thriller traces a now-infamous fugitive’s early life, ambitious rise and murderous plot to cheat the system for quick money. Based on real events. The Giver (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Hand of God (2021) Netflix Original – R – Italian

– R – Italian The Hand of God: Through the Eyes of Sorrentino (2021) Netflix Original – TV-G – Italian – Director Paolo Sorrentino returns to Naples, his hometown, and reflects on his youth in an exclusive tour of the locations of “The Hand of God.”

2 New TV Series Added Today

Masha and the Bear (Season 5) – TV-Y – Russian – Lively little Masha lives near the forest, where she has wonderful adventures with her best friend — a bear who used to be in the circus.

– TV-Y – Russian – Lively little Masha lives near the forest, where she has wonderful adventures with her best friend — a bear who used to be in the circus. Selling Tampa (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.

