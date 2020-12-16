What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 16th, 2020

We’re midweek and just 9 days away until Christmas and Netflix continue its trend this week at adding great titles with another 11 new series, movies, and stand-up specials added today. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix’s top 10s for December 16th, 2020.

With the days ticking down to Christmas you may be looking for just the new Christmas titles on Netflix which we have you covered with and there’s also lots to release over the Christmas period too as we’ve covered in our updated December 2020 preview.

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Tom Ford

Cast: Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Runtime: 116 min

If star power is your thing then Nocturnal Animals is going to go down as an absolute treat. The highly-rated movie (currently at a 74% on RottenTomatoes) is an R-rated thriller.

Here’s what you can expect going in:

“Reading her ex-husband’s violent novel manuscript destabilizes gallery owner Susan’s life, upending her present while digging up their past.”

The Ripper (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Ellena Wood, Jesse Vile

Netflix’s murder documentaries are some of the best in the business and always do well on the service. Today saw the release of a new limited series that turns the clock back to the 1970s looking into the serial killer who is now world-renowned.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 16th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Incarnate (2016)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (2020) Netflix Original

7 New TV Series Added Today

Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) Netflix Original

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Limited Series) Netflix Original

How To Ruin Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (1 Season)

Marvel Anime: X-Men (Season 1)

Run On (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Ripper (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix for December 16th, 2020