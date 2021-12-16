What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 16th, 2021

We’re just a day away from The Witcher returning to our screens but until then, Netflix just added another batch of new releases including a movie headlined by Gary Oldman. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix in the United States for December 16th.

Today is your last chance to watch the British comedy series People Just Do Nothing and the 2020 movie Guest House both of which depart from Netflix tomorrow.

As always, you can find more daily breakdowns of what’s new on Netflix and an expanded list of the titles below complete with trailers and ratings via our new on Netflix hub.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 16th

Darkest Hour (2017)

Genre: Biography, Drama, War

Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Gary Oldman, Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas

Writer: Anthony McCarten

Runtime: 125 min

Winning two Oscars and being nominated for many more, Darkest Hour sees Gary Oldman inhabit the role of Winston Churchill during a time where the world was on the brink. The British leader faces an impossible situation, keep fighting or surrender to Hitler.

The two-hour movie is one of the best movies had added all month and our pick of the day.

A California Christmas: City Lights (2021)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Shaun Paul Piccinino

Cast: Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, Amanda Detmer

Writer: Lauren Swickard

Runtime: 90 min

Adding to Netflix’s collection of new Christmas movies in 2021 is this romantic comedy sequel to last year’s A California Christmas.

Here’s what you can expect going into the sequel:

“A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph are leaving the ranch for family business in San Francisco — with wedding bells on the horizon.”

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Nick Robinson

Cast: Rose Byrne

Writer: Peta Ayers, Nick Robinson

Runtime: 62 min

This brand new nature documentary takes you down to the ocean floor where we follow a baby pufferfish throughout its life as it searches for a new place to call home on the Great Barrier Reef.

The documentary is narrated by Rose Byrne, an Australian actress who has featured in movies such as Spy, Insidious, Bridesmaids and Neighbors.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 16th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English A Naija Christmas (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A mother’s Christmas wish — and the grand prize that comes with it — sets off a fierce competition between her sons.

– TV-14 – English – A mother’s Christmas wish — and the grand prize that comes with it — sets off a fierce competition between her sons. Darkest Hour (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – A baby pufferfish travels through a wondrous microworld full of fantastical creatures as he searches for a home on the Great Barrier Reef.

– TV-G – English – A baby pufferfish travels through a wondrous microworld full of fantastical creatures as he searches for a home on the Great Barrier Reef. The Guardian (2021) – TV-MA – Vietnamese – A tragedy surrounding a pop star propels her backup singer to fame, but the new star is plagued by supernatural occurrences.

1 New TV Series Added Today

Aggretsuko (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix US for December 16th

# TV Shows Movies 1 Selling Tampa The Unforgivable 2 The Witcher The Shack 3 The Queen of Flow Back to the Outback 4 Lost in Space Law Abiding Citizen 5 CoComelon Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6 Money Heist Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat 7 Ink Master Red Notice 8 Twenty-Somethings: Austin Body of Lies 9 Maid Eye in the Sky 10 True Story The Christmas Chronicles

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.