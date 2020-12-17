What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 17th, 2020

We’re a week away from Christmas Eve and Netflix continues this week’s trend of adding a selection of new titles daily with another eight touching down today. Here are our top picks, the full list of new releases and what’s trending in the top 10s.
Missed any of the other new releases this week? We’ve got daily recaps and the full list of what’s new on Netflix right here. Yesterday had a number of high profile movies that are well worth your time.
Braven (2018)
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: Lin Oeding
Cast: Jason Momoa, Garret Dillahunt, Jill Wagner, Stephen Lang
Runtime: 94 min
The highlight of today’s new titles is undoubtedly Jason Momoa’s action thriller from Lionsgate.
It sees Momoa in a familiar role where he’s defending his family from a group of drug traffickers.
Reviews are very strong for this movie with a 77% on RottenTomatoes and a 6.0 on IMDb.
Schulz Saves America (Season 1)
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Andrew Schulz
Four episodes starring Andrew Schulz who takes a comedic look back at the past year including topics such as the coronavirus, conspiracy theories, Black Lives Matter, and the most recent election.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 17th, 2020
6 New Movies Added Today
- An Unremarkable Christmas (2020) Netflix Original
- Braven (2018)
- Eggnoid: Love & Time Portal (2019)
- Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)
- Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)
- The Wedding Shaman (2019)
2 New TV Series Added Today
- Morphle (Season 2)
- Schulz Saves America (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for December 17th, 2020
The only major new entry in the top 10 is The Ripper, the new limited docu-series that looks into the serial killer in the 1980s breaks into the top 10 TV series.
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|A California Christmas
|Manhunt: Deadly Games
|2
|Ava
|Tiny Pretty Things
|3
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|Virgin River
|4
|The Prom
|Cocomelon
|5
|The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
|Big Mouth
|6
|Peppermint
|The Queen’s Gambit
|7
|Triple 9
|The Ripper
|8
|The Christmas Chronicles
|Selena: The Series
|9
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|The Crown
|10
|Marauders
|The Office