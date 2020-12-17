What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 17th, 2020

We’re a week away from Christmas Eve and Netflix continues this week’s trend of adding a selection of new titles daily with another eight touching down today. Here are our top picks, the full list of new releases and what’s trending in the top 10s.

Braven (2018)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Lin Oeding

Cast: Jason Momoa, Garret Dillahunt, Jill Wagner, Stephen Lang

Runtime: 94 min

The highlight of today’s new titles is undoubtedly Jason Momoa’s action thriller from Lionsgate.

It sees Momoa in a familiar role where he’s defending his family from a group of drug traffickers.

Reviews are very strong for this movie with a 77% on RottenTomatoes and a 6.0 on IMDb.

Schulz Saves America (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Andrew Schulz

Four episodes starring Andrew Schulz who takes a comedic look back at the past year including topics such as the coronavirus, conspiracy theories, Black Lives Matter, and the most recent election.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 17th, 2020

6 New Movies Added Today

An Unremarkable Christmas (2020) Netflix Original

Braven (2018)

Eggnoid: Love & Time Portal (2019)

Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)

Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)

The Wedding Shaman (2019)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Morphle (Season 2)

Schulz Saves America (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for December 17th, 2020

The only major new entry in the top 10 is The Ripper, the new limited docu-series that looks into the serial killer in the 1980s breaks into the top 10 TV series.